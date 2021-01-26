Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: Venti rumored to return, Housing system, and more

Genshin Impact's patch 1.3 is yet to release, but leaks and speculation surrounding patch 1.4 are already making the rounds on the internet.

"On this marvelous Lantern Rite, we pray that the fallen heroes may be guided home."



Every single wish, no matter how small, is worth seeing to fruition.



We will finally reunite with those we long for on a dreamlike night.https://t.co/zYZ6nIIhGt#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 22, 2021

Patch 1.3 for Genshin Impact should present the Xiao banner along with the Sea Lantern Festival event. The Xiao banner and patch 1.3 are scheduled to release on February 3rd. Judging by miHoYo's tendency to release major patches every six weeks, patch 1.4 is likely to be released on March 17th.

The leaks suggest that patch 1.4 could lay down the path for the introduction of the Inazuma characters. Patch 1.4 is also expected to present the Windbloom Festival event.

Reports have suggested that the Windbloom Festival could be a rerun of the Venti banner. Venti was last available in September with the Ballad in Goblets event.

Genshin Impact patch 1.4 leaks and rumors

Since the game's release, Genshin Impact's developers miHoYo has done extremely well to keep the community engaged with regular updates and events. The developers revealed their plans regarding Genshin Impact back in October in an official release.

An official director of Genshin Impact for miHoYo had recently stated the plans regarding the game's future. Besides promises to regularly optimize the game and release new content, Genshin Impact players should also expect new characters and storylines to be introduced to the game at regular intervals.

miHoYo's spokesperson had also talked up a housing system in Genshin Impact. However, no details were revealed about the same, making it a mystery for fans. The developers are also open to demands and requests to make Genshin Impact an ideal experience for everyone.

Patch 1.4 could also feature the introduction of Ayaka, a five-star rated cryo-elemental character.

the soonest ayaka will be available is in 1.4 when Inazuma is released as well — Avarices (@AmrilsAvarices) January 21, 2021

Other rumors for patch 1.4 suggest a skin or cosmetic feature being introduced into the game. Given that Genshin Impact is a free-to-play title, developers will eventually have to monetize some aspects of the game to sustain future developments.

miHoYo must be wary that monetizing a free feature can cause some backlash from fans. Introducing a new feature with the sole purpose of monetization would be ideal for keeping fans content.

With patch 1.3 yet to release, there is no real confirmation regarding these rumors on patch 1.4. The official plans revealed by miHoYo back in October only contained information on the release of patch 1.3.

It seems like Genshin Impact players will have to wait until miHoYo releases an official update. With miHoYo pre-occupied with patch 1.3, it could take a while before an official announcement from the developers.