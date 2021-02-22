Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: Will Rosaria finally be a playable character?

Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks hint that Rosaria might finally arrive as a playable character.

Rosaria has been an NPC or a non-playable character in Genshin Impact ever since the 1.2 update. But she has yet to make her way as a playable character.

Leaks about Rosaria's possible inclusion to the playable roster of characters started with update 1.2. She was seen in the stream for the upcoming update at that time, raising speculations about finally becoming playable. But this theory was dismantled, even for the next update, 1.3.

Why is Rosaria hinted to be a possible playable character?

But she has been prominent in various data mining leaks in the Genshin Impact gaming community. One factor is her vital role in the story of Albedo, where she was the one responsible for leading players to the then banner character.

Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube

She also warned the traveler/player at the end of the quest, stating that a character may arrive soon.

Another reason is her overall design as a character, as most Genshin Impact fans have their views about her visual aspect. They are convinced that her design isn't meant for an NPC but rather intended for a playable state.

Of course, speculations from fans and players around the globe can turn out to be accurate. For the record, playable character Zhongli was hinted at in update 1.1, which was eventually on point. Albedo and Ganyu were also both predicted correctly in update 1.2.

Advertisement

And five-star banner character Xiao proved rumors to be true when he arrived in update 1.3 on February 3rd.

When will Rosaria arrive as a playable character in Genshin Impact?

Even with the rumors circulating, one thing is for sure, fans have to wait for the official announcement.

Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube

Genshin Impact's developers, miHoYo, tend to release an official announcement about upcoming updates about a month before their launch in-game. And with update 1.4 possibly making its way this March, confirmation from miHoYo could already be near.

So the gaming community might just need to sit back and wait for announcements. Update 1.3 is still being hotly discussed, and players can focus on getting the five-star character Xiao via the gacha system.