Genshin Impact 1.6 Leaks: Kazuha to allegedly be playable, Klee Re-Run, and more

It has only been a week since the release of update 1.5 and fans are already wondering about what Genshin Impact 1.6 might have in store for them.

Leaks range from the new summer island-themed location being introduced on the map, to the introduction of Kazuha as a playable character. If rumors are to be believed, Genshin Impact 1.6 could be an absolute treat for players.

After introducing the in-game housing feature with update 1.5, miHoYo has set the bar high for themselves when it comes to providing players with a variety of new content with every new update. Having said that, rumors also suggest that Klee, the five-star rated pyro-elemental character in Genshin Impact, is also set to receive a banner re-run.

Nevertheless, all of these leaks and rumors are nothing more than mere speculation. With miHoYo already announcing a stern stance against leaks, it is extremely difficult to speculate what Genshin Impact 1.6 will eventually have to offer.

Here is everything that players need to know about Kazuha's release and Klee's banner re-run if it does indeed happen in Genshin Impact 1.6.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks suggest Kazuha's release and Klee's banner re-run

Leaks for Genshin Impact 1.6 have thoroughly suggested the release of Kazuha in the upcoming update. The Samurai from the Inazuma region is a wandering Ronin with no master.

You can view the full video here too: https://t.co/MA7EHtobo2 pic.twitter.com/J3HFiktaQk — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) April 28, 2021

It is rumored that Kazuha will join forces with Beidou's Crux Fleet to serve as a bridging point for the upcoming Inazuma region. Additionally, various leaks have also suggested that Kazuha's release banner in Genshin Impact 1.6 could begin on June 30th, almost two months from now.

However, multiple leaks have surfaced since then claiming that Klee's banner re-run will happen before Kazuha is introduced to the game. Having said that, the first banner in Genshin Impact 1.6 is expected to be of Klee while Kazuha will be introduced during the second stage of the update.

If these leaks do turn out to be true, it is safe to say that Genshin Impact 1.6 will be an absolute delight for most fans. Nevertheless, until and unless miHoYo confirms any of these rumors, there's no way of confirming the upcoming content in update 1.6.