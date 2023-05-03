Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream date and Special Program Redeem Codes release time

HoYoverse is yet to reveal any official details regarding the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream's release date and time. However, speculations can be made about when this Special Program will air. These livestreams have always been broadcast 10-12 days before a Version Update comes out. Thus, Travelers have to subtract that many days from Genshin Impact 3.7's release date.

Unfortunately, HoYoverse hasn't offered any information regarding the upcoming Version update's launch. Travelers can assume that it will come out 42 days after Genshin Impact 3.6's release since patches have lasted this long in the past. That would mean Version 3.7 is expected to arrive on May 24, 2023, so its livestream should air around May 12, 13, or 14, 2023. This means the new 3.7 Redeem Codes should come out around 8:00 pm (UTC+8).

Speculated Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream and Redeem Codes release date

Kirara is expected to appear in the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

One must look at past precedence regarding how many days were between old Special Programs and their associated Version Updates. Let's look at everything from Version 3.0 onward to see recent trends:

Version 3.0 broadcast: August 13, 2022

August 13, 2022 Version 3.0 release date: August 24, 2022

August 24, 2022 Version 3.1 broadcast: September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022 Version 3.1 release date: September 28, 2022

September 28, 2022 Version 3.2 broadcast: October 23, 2022

October 23, 2022 Version 3.2 release date: November 2, 2022

November 2, 2022 Version 3.3 broadcast: November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022 Version 3.3 release date: December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022 Version 3.4 broadcast: January 6, 2023

January 6, 2023 Version 3.4 release date: January 18, 2023

January 18, 2023 Version 3.5 broadcast: February 17, 2023

February 17, 2023 Version 3.5 release date: March 1, 2023

March 1, 2023 Version 3.6 broadcast: March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Version 3.6 release date: April 12, 2023

For example, comparing the Version 3.0 Special Program and its Version Update's release date showed a difference of 11 days. Here is a quick summary for comparison's sake regarding the number of days between the first official livestream and its relevant Genshin Impact update:

3.0: 11

11 3.1: 12

12 3.2: 10

10 3.3: 12

12 3.4: 12

12 3.5: 12

12 3.6: 12

Most of the time, there's a 12-day difference. However, there have been past examples where the livestream aired 10-11 days before its associated Version Update.

There are rumors that Alhaitham may return (Image via HoYoverse)

It's safe to say that the 3.7 livestream will air 10-12 days before the actual update comes out. HoYoverse may deviate from its formula for the first time, but that's unlikely to happen. That said, if the next Version Update is pushed back or announced to be released earlier than expected, then the speculated Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream dates of May 12, 13, or 14 would also change. If that happens, just subtract 10-12 days from whatever date HoYoverse mentions for the Version Update's release.

Travelers can get Redeem Codes in an hour

300 Primogems are a nice gift (Image via HoYoverse)

The most recent Special Programs have aired at 8:00 pm (UTC+8). Typically, livestreams last for 30 minutes to an hour. This means Travelers can realistically expect to get all three Redeem Codes by 9:00 pm (UTC+8) or even earlier. Just remember that the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream Redeem Codes will expire in about a day, so use them as soon as possible.

