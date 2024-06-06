Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss leaks: Floor 9-12 enemies and HP pool

New leaks about 4.8 Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact have been circulated in the community. They disclose the upcoming enemy lineup from Floor 09-12. Rumors suggest that players will come across a new updated enemy lineup until Floor 11. In addition, Floor 12 will feature tanky bosses with multi-wave content. This is the first time that players will have to clear a wave of enemies before encountering bosses.

With these changes, Spiral Abyss is slowly turning a harder endgame mode putting more emphasis on minmaxing builds, teams, and strategies. This article will showcase the entire enemy lineup and their HP pool from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on early leaks about version 4.8 Sprial Abyss and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss enemy lineup and HP pool leaked

HomDGCat has recently leaked the Spiral Abyss enemy lineup for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.8 update. The latest rumors hinted at the updated lineup for Floor 9 to Floor 12. With the recent schedule adjustment, Spiral Abyss has become more challenging for players if they want to obtain Primogems. Below is a brief about the leaked enemy lineup for all floors.

Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 9 enemy lineup

Floor 9-1

Floor 9 Chamber 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the enemies in the first chamber of Floor 9 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:

First Half:

Wave 1: Recon Log Mek - Ousia x2 - 51149 HP

Wave 1: Treasure Hoarders: Pyro Potioneer x2 - 44178 HP

Wave 1: Treasure Hoarders: Hydro Potioneer x2 - 44178 HP

Wave 2: Arithmetic Enhancer Mek (Ousia) x1 - 57542 HP

Wave 2: Geological Survey Mek (Ousia) x2 - 63936 HP

Wave 2: Nobushi: Jintouban x1 - 63936 HP

Wave 2: Nobushi: Hitsukeban x1 - 63936 HP

Wave 2: Nobushi: Kikouban x1 - 63936 HP

Second Half:

Wave 1: Nimble Harvester Mek (Pneuma) x1 - 76723 HP

Wave 1: Nobushi: Hitsukeban x1 - 63936 HP

Wave 1: Nobushi: Kikouban x1 - 63936 HP

Wave 2: Assault Specialist Mek - Pneuma x1 - 153446 HP

Wave 2: Arithmetic Enhancer Mek - Pneuma x1 - 57542 HP

Wave 2: Treasure Hoarders: Electro Potioneer x2 - 44178 HP

Floor 9-2

Floor 9 Chamber 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the enemies in the second chamber of Floor 9 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:

First Half:

Wave 1: Cherubic Sea Hare x2 - 90175 HP

Wave 1: Large Hydro Slime x2 - 58017 HP

Wave 1: Large Cryo Slime x1 - 58017 HP

Wave 1: Hydro Mimic Boar (Enhanced) x1 - 98629 HP

Wave 2: Annihilation Specialist Mek (Ousia) x1 - 180350 HP

Wave 2: Treasure Hoarders: Cryo Potioneer x3 - 46414 HP

Second Half:

Wave 1: Sternshield Crab x2 - 90175 HP

Wave 1: Large Pyro Slime x3 - 58017 HP

Wave 2: Annihilation Specialist Mek (Pneuma) x1 - 180350 HP

Wave 2: Treasure Hoarders: Pyro Potioneer x3 - 46414 HP

Floor 9-3

Floor 9 Chamber 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the enemies in the third chamber of Floor 9 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:

First Half:

Wave 1: Blazing Axe Mitachurl x1 - 91592 HP

Wave 1: Crackling Axe Mitachurl x1 - 91592 HP

Wave 2: Suppression Specialist Mek (Ousia) x1 - 154272 HP

Wave 2: Mirror Maiden x1 - 231408 HP

Second Half:

Wave 1: Annihilation Specialist Mek (Pneuma) x1 - 200554 HP

Wave 1: Fatui Pyro Agent x2 - 152654 HP

Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 10 enemy lineup

Floor 10-1

Floor 10 Chamber 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the enemies in the first chamber of Floor 10 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:

First Half:

Wave 1: Nimble Harvester Mek - Ousia x1 - 113456 HP

Wave 1: Fatui Skirmisher - Pyroslinger Bracer x2 - 111394 HP

Wave 1: Treasure Hoarders: Handyman x1 - 74263 HP

Wave 1: Treasure Hoarders: Gravedigger x1 - 74263 HP

Wave 1: Treasure Hoarders: Seaman x1 - 74263 HP

Second Half:

Wave 1: Construction Specialist Mek (Pneuma) x1 - 330913 HP

Wave 1: Geological Survey Mek (Pneuma) x2 - 94546 HP

Floor 10-2

Floor 10 Chamber 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the enemies in the second chamber of Floor 10 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:

First Half:

Wave 1: Electro Specter x2 - 83743 HP

Wave 1: Pyro Specter x2 - 83743 HP

Wave 1: Dendro Specter x2 - 83743 HP

Wave 2: Winged Dendroshroom x1 - 104679 HP

Wave 2: Grounded Hydroshroom x1 - 104679 HP

Wave 2: Winged Cryoshroom x1 - 146550 HP

Wave 2: Grounded Geoshroom x1 - 146550 HP

Second Half:

Wave 1: Primordial Bathysmal Vishap x1 - 418715 HP

Wave 1: Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x1 - 209357 HP

Wave 1: Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x1 - 209357 HP

Floor 10-3

Floor 10 Chamber 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the enemies in the third chamber of Floor 10 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:

First Half:

Wave 1: Eremite Stone Enchanter x1 - 301982 HP

Wave 1: Eremite Sunfrost x2 - 217427 HP

Second Half:

Wave 1: Ruin Grader x2 - 367638 HP

Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 11 enemy lineup

Floor 11-1

Floor 11 Chamber 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the enemies in the first chamber of Floor 11 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:

First Half:

Wave 1: Ruin Scout x1 - 286414 HP

Wave 1: Ruin Destroyer x2 - 204581 HP

Wave 2: Ruin Defender x1 - 286414 HP

Wave 2: Ruin Cruiser x2 - 204581 HP

Second Half:

Wave 1: Large Pyro Slime x3 - 86873 HP

Wave 2: Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x1 - 272775 HP

Wave 2: Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x1 - 272775 HP

Wave 2: Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x1 - 272775 HP

Wave 3: Blazing Axe Mitachurl x3 - 130309 HP

Wave 4: Crackling Axe Mitachurl x3 - 130309 HP

Floor 11-2

Floor 11 Chamber 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the enemies in the second chamber of Floor 11 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:

First Half:

Wave 1: Nobushi: Jintouban x3 - 148401 HP

Wave 2: Kairagi: Dancing Thunder x1 - 356163 HP

Wave 2: Kairagi: Fiery Might x1 - 356163 HP

Wave 3: Eremite Scorching Loremaster x1 - 326483 HP

Second Half

Wave 1: Fatui Pyro Agent x3 - 243541 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Desert Clearwater x1 - 267122 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Sunfrost x1 - 267122 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Daythunder x1 - 296802 HP

Wave 3: Stonehide Lawachurl x2 - 438374 HP

Floor 11-3

Floor 11 Chamber 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the enemies in the third chamber of Floor 11 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:

First Half:

Wave 1: Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x1 - 318858 HP

Wave 1: Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x1 - 318858 HP

Wave 2: Mirror Maiden x2 - 478287 HP

Second Half:

Wave 1: Primordial Bathysmal Vishap x3 - 637717 HP

Wave 2: Ruin Drake: Earthguard x3 - 558002 HP

Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineup

Floor 12-1

Floor 12 Chamber 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the enemies in the first chamber of Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:

First Half:

Wave 1: Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x2 - 454287 HP

Wave 2: Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap x1(Reviving) - 1362860 HP

Wave 2: Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap x1(Reviving) - 1362860 HP

Second Half:

Wave 1: Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasm x1 - 454287 HP

Wave 2: Hydro Tulpa x1 - 2498576 HP

Floor 12-2

Floor 12 Chamber 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the enemies in the second chamber of Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:

First Half:

Wave 1: Ruin Grader x2 - 689810 HP

Wave 2: Thundercraven Rifthound x2 - 901260 HP

Wave 3: Construction Specialist Mek (Ousia) x2 - 901260 HP

Second Half:

Wave 1: Automated Supercomputing Field Generator x 1 - 1957022 HP

Floor 12-3

Floor 12 Chamber 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the enemies in the third chamber of Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:

First Half:

Wave 1: Nobushi: Jintouban x1 - 277300 HP

Wave 1: Nobushi: Hitsukeban x1 - 277300 HP

Wave 2: Arithmetic Enhancer Mek (Ousia) x1 - 249570 HP

Wave 2: Suppression Specialist Mek (Ousia) x2 - 554600 HP

Wave 3: Arithmetic Enhancer Mek (Ousia) x1 - 249570 HP

Wave 3: Assault Specialist Mek (Ousia) x2 - 665520 HP

Wave 4: Eremite Stone Enchanter x1 - 693250 HP

Wave 4: Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer x1 - 693250 HP

Second Half:

Wave 1: "Statue of Marble and Brass" x 1 - 2218401 HP

This concludes the list of all enemy lineups for Floor 9-12 in Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss. If the leaks are true, this will be one of the hardest floor 12 to clear for players if they don't have well-invested characters and teams.

