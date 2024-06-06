Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss leaks: Floor 9-12 enemies and HP pool

New leaks about 4.8 Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact have been circulated in the community. They disclose the upcoming enemy lineup from Floor 09-12. Rumors suggest that players will come across a new updated enemy lineup until Floor 11. In addition, Floor 12 will feature tanky bosses with multi-wave content. This is the first time that players will have to clear a wave of enemies before encountering bosses.
With these changes, Spiral Abyss is slowly turning a harder endgame mode putting more emphasis on minmaxing builds, teams, and strategies. This article will showcase the entire enemy lineup and their HP pool from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.
Disclaimer: This article is based on early leaks about version 4.8 Sprial Abyss and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.
Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss enemy lineup and HP pool leaked
HomDGCat has recently leaked the Spiral Abyss enemy lineup for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.8 update. The latest rumors hinted at the updated lineup for Floor 9 to Floor 12. With the recent schedule adjustment, Spiral Abyss has become more challenging for players if they want to obtain Primogems. Below is a brief about the leaked enemy lineup for all floors.
Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 9 enemy lineup
Floor 9-1
Here are all the enemies in the first chamber of Floor 9 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:
First Half:
- Wave 1: Recon Log Mek - Ousia x2 - 51149 HP
- Wave 1: Treasure Hoarders: Pyro Potioneer x2 - 44178 HP
- Wave 1: Treasure Hoarders: Hydro Potioneer x2 - 44178 HP
- Wave 2: Arithmetic Enhancer Mek (Ousia) x1 - 57542 HP
- Wave 2: Geological Survey Mek (Ousia) x2 - 63936 HP
- Wave 2: Nobushi: Jintouban x1 - 63936 HP
- Wave 2: Nobushi: Hitsukeban x1 - 63936 HP
- Wave 2: Nobushi: Kikouban x1 - 63936 HP
Second Half:
- Wave 1: Nimble Harvester Mek (Pneuma) x1 - 76723 HP
- Wave 1: Nobushi: Hitsukeban x1 - 63936 HP
- Wave 1: Nobushi: Kikouban x1 - 63936 HP
- Wave 2: Assault Specialist Mek - Pneuma x1 - 153446 HP
- Wave 2: Arithmetic Enhancer Mek - Pneuma x1 - 57542 HP
- Wave 2: Treasure Hoarders: Electro Potioneer x2 - 44178 HP
Floor 9-2
Here are all the enemies in the second chamber of Floor 9 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:
First Half:
- Wave 1: Cherubic Sea Hare x2 - 90175 HP
- Wave 1: Large Hydro Slime x2 - 58017 HP
- Wave 1: Large Cryo Slime x1 - 58017 HP
- Wave 1: Hydro Mimic Boar (Enhanced) x1 - 98629 HP
- Wave 2: Annihilation Specialist Mek (Ousia) x1 - 180350 HP
- Wave 2: Treasure Hoarders: Cryo Potioneer x3 - 46414 HP
Second Half:
- Wave 1: Sternshield Crab x2 - 90175 HP
- Wave 1: Large Pyro Slime x3 - 58017 HP
- Wave 2: Annihilation Specialist Mek (Pneuma) x1 - 180350 HP
- Wave 2: Treasure Hoarders: Pyro Potioneer x3 - 46414 HP
Floor 9-3
Here are all the enemies in the third chamber of Floor 9 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:
First Half:
- Wave 1: Blazing Axe Mitachurl x1 - 91592 HP
- Wave 1: Crackling Axe Mitachurl x1 - 91592 HP
- Wave 2: Suppression Specialist Mek (Ousia) x1 - 154272 HP
- Wave 2: Mirror Maiden x1 - 231408 HP
Second Half:
- Wave 1: Annihilation Specialist Mek (Pneuma) x1 - 200554 HP
- Wave 1: Fatui Pyro Agent x2 - 152654 HP
Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 10 enemy lineup
Floor 10-1
Here are all the enemies in the first chamber of Floor 10 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:
First Half:
- Wave 1: Nimble Harvester Mek - Ousia x1 - 113456 HP
- Wave 1: Fatui Skirmisher - Pyroslinger Bracer x2 - 111394 HP
- Wave 1: Treasure Hoarders: Handyman x1 - 74263 HP
- Wave 1: Treasure Hoarders: Gravedigger x1 - 74263 HP
- Wave 1: Treasure Hoarders: Seaman x1 - 74263 HP
Second Half:
- Wave 1: Construction Specialist Mek (Pneuma) x1 - 330913 HP
- Wave 1: Geological Survey Mek (Pneuma) x2 - 94546 HP
Floor 10-2
Here are all the enemies in the second chamber of Floor 10 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:
First Half:
- Wave 1: Electro Specter x2 - 83743 HP
- Wave 1: Pyro Specter x2 - 83743 HP
- Wave 1: Dendro Specter x2 - 83743 HP
- Wave 2: Winged Dendroshroom x1 - 104679 HP
- Wave 2: Grounded Hydroshroom x1 - 104679 HP
- Wave 2: Winged Cryoshroom x1 - 146550 HP
- Wave 2: Grounded Geoshroom x1 - 146550 HP
Second Half:
- Wave 1: Primordial Bathysmal Vishap x1 - 418715 HP
- Wave 1: Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x1 - 209357 HP
- Wave 1: Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x1 - 209357 HP
Floor 10-3
Here are all the enemies in the third chamber of Floor 10 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:
First Half:
- Wave 1: Eremite Stone Enchanter x1 - 301982 HP
- Wave 1: Eremite Sunfrost x2 - 217427 HP
Second Half:
- Wave 1: Ruin Grader x2 - 367638 HP
Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 11 enemy lineup
Floor 11-1
Here are all the enemies in the first chamber of Floor 11 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:
First Half:
- Wave 1: Ruin Scout x1 - 286414 HP
- Wave 1: Ruin Destroyer x2 - 204581 HP
- Wave 2: Ruin Defender x1 - 286414 HP
- Wave 2: Ruin Cruiser x2 - 204581 HP
Second Half:
- Wave 1: Large Pyro Slime x3 - 86873 HP
- Wave 2: Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x1 - 272775 HP
- Wave 2: Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x1 - 272775 HP
- Wave 2: Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x1 - 272775 HP
- Wave 3: Blazing Axe Mitachurl x3 - 130309 HP
- Wave 4: Crackling Axe Mitachurl x3 - 130309 HP
Floor 11-2
Here are all the enemies in the second chamber of Floor 11 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:
First Half:
- Wave 1: Nobushi: Jintouban x3 - 148401 HP
- Wave 2: Kairagi: Dancing Thunder x1 - 356163 HP
- Wave 2: Kairagi: Fiery Might x1 - 356163 HP
- Wave 3: Eremite Scorching Loremaster x1 - 326483 HP
Second Half
- Wave 1: Fatui Pyro Agent x3 - 243541 HP
- Wave 2: Eremite Desert Clearwater x1 - 267122 HP
- Wave 2: Eremite Sunfrost x1 - 267122 HP
- Wave 2: Eremite Daythunder x1 - 296802 HP
- Wave 3: Stonehide Lawachurl x2 - 438374 HP
Floor 11-3
Here are all the enemies in the third chamber of Floor 11 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:
First Half:
- Wave 1: Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x1 - 318858 HP
- Wave 1: Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x1 - 318858 HP
- Wave 2: Mirror Maiden x2 - 478287 HP
Second Half:
- Wave 1: Primordial Bathysmal Vishap x3 - 637717 HP
- Wave 2: Ruin Drake: Earthguard x3 - 558002 HP
Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineup
Floor 12-1
Here are all the enemies in the first chamber of Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:
First Half:
- Wave 1: Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x2 - 454287 HP
- Wave 2: Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap x1(Reviving) - 1362860 HP
- Wave 2: Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap x1(Reviving) - 1362860 HP
Second Half:
- Wave 1: Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasm x1 - 454287 HP
- Wave 2: Hydro Tulpa x1 - 2498576 HP
Floor 12-2
Here are all the enemies in the second chamber of Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:
First Half:
- Wave 1: Ruin Grader x2 - 689810 HP
- Wave 2: Thundercraven Rifthound x2 - 901260 HP
- Wave 3: Construction Specialist Mek (Ousia) x2 - 901260 HP
Second Half:
- Wave 1: Automated Supercomputing Field Generator x 1 - 1957022 HP
Floor 12-3
Here are all the enemies in the third chamber of Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss:
First Half:
- Wave 1: Nobushi: Jintouban x1 - 277300 HP
- Wave 1: Nobushi: Hitsukeban x1 - 277300 HP
- Wave 2: Arithmetic Enhancer Mek (Ousia) x1 - 249570 HP
- Wave 2: Suppression Specialist Mek (Ousia) x2 - 554600 HP
- Wave 3: Arithmetic Enhancer Mek (Ousia) x1 - 249570 HP
- Wave 3: Assault Specialist Mek (Ousia) x2 - 665520 HP
- Wave 4: Eremite Stone Enchanter x1 - 693250 HP
- Wave 4: Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer x1 - 693250 HP
Second Half:
- Wave 1: "Statue of Marble and Brass" x 1 - 2218401 HP
This concludes the list of all enemy lineups for Floor 9-12 in Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss. If the leaks are true, this will be one of the hardest floor 12 to clear for players if they don't have well-invested characters and teams.
