Genshin Impact Natlan update may allow players to ride dragons, claims leaks

Genshin Impact's upcoming region, Natlan, might add dragon riding in the near future, as per the latest leaks. Hxg_diluc is a popular leaker in the community who has recently shared some rumors about Natlan and its upcoming dragon mount system.

Another source, Uncle Tevyat, had also shared similar leaks that disclosed news about Natlan introducing new systems to enhance the exploration experience. The developers have already added multiple similar systems including Waveriders, Four-Leaf Sigil, and more. This article will cover everything you need to know from Genshin Impact's early Natlan leaks.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on early leaks about Natlan and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take all this information with a grain of salt

Genshin Impact leaks hint at Natlan's upcoming dragon riding system

Genshin Impact's reliable source, hxg_diluc, has shared some Natlan crumbs for the community. Note that these are very early leaks about version 5.X updates and are subject to change. In the latest collection of rumors, the upcoming Pyro nation is hinted to allow players to ride dragons.

If true, this will be one of the most anticipated exploration systems the developers can integrate into the popular open-world gacha RPG. In the current version, players already have access to similar exploration mechanics such as Waveriders, Four-Leaf Sigils, Aquabus, and more.

With the success of underwater exploration, many are hoping that developers will add something new for Natlan as well. The officials had long teased Natlan as the wastelands of Mere Jivari and many in-game interactions suggest the new region can rival or even surpass Sumeru's dessert. Considering this, Natlan provides an excellent opportunity to introduce mounts to the game.

More Genshin Impact early leaks about Natlan

The latest leaks share some crumbs about Xbalanque, one of the potential playable characters in-game. There are multiple rumors about his appearance. Here is a quick overview:

Tanned skin with red hair

White skin with red hair

Tanned skin with white hair

Furthermore, leakers suggest he will be using a short male model. Thus, he could use a similar model as Bennett, or he could be one of the first short/chibi male characters.

The popular leaker, hxg_diluc, has advised the community to keep an eye out for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.7 Special Program. The developers might try to create hype by revealing concept art and official information about Natlan during the livestream.

