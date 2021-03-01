Lazarbeam may be the next Fortnite star to receive an Icon Series skin, reveal new leaks

A recent leak from iFireMonkey suggests that the LazarBeam skin is on the way. Lannan "LazarBeam " Eacott is an Australian entertainer in the Fortnite community known for his comedic antics.

Eacott recently announced his arrival in Fortnite as a voice on the Party Royale radio station that players can listen to while driving various vehicles around Apollo Island. It now looks like he may be getting his own skin in the Iconic series.

Lazarbeam Fortnite skin

I am now a fortnite radio host — LAZAR🚀 (@Lazarbeam) February 27, 2021

On February 27th, 2021, Eacott announced his arrival in Fortnite as a radio host. Players who tune into the Party Royale channel on the radio while cruising in a car or truck now have a chance to hear his voice.

While this is exciting news for LazarBeam fans, even more exciting news seems to be on the way in the form of a skin in the Iconic series.

If Fortnite players check out Eacott's YouTube page, there is currently a scheduled premiere entitled "MY FORTNITE SKIN REVEAL" set for March 1st, 2021, with a description of "LazarBeam X Fortnite - CODE LAZAR." While this is not confirmation that it is actually happening, Eacott swears it is not clickbait.

LazarBeam's inclusion in the Fortnite Iconic Series could be a huge draw to the game. There will be more information on this today when Eacott's video goes live at 5 p.m EST.

His fanbase spreads far beyond Fortnite, having a following of over 18 million viewers on YouTube alone. Eacott's comedy delves into TikTok, Rocket League, Among Us, and more.

The Lazarbeam Icon Series video appears to be only 2 Minutes and 25 Seconds long according to the videos content details.



Due to the video length being pretty short, I would say this is 99% confirmed to be his icon series skin. https://t.co/lsHVJmHcrw pic.twitter.com/tCeKAl1aCx — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 1, 2021

Fortnite Iconic Series

Gaming, music, film, and fashion collide in Fortnite in the Icon Series. The Icon Series brings the artistic vision, personality, and attitude of top creators to Fortnite, building on previous collaborations with Marshmello and Major Lazer.

Bringing content creators into Fortnite is nothing new. Epic's Icon Series, now more commonly known as the Iconic Series, is a line of skins, emotes, and more taken from real-life trendsetters and online personalities.