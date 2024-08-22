Leak hints at the launch of a new Brawler in Brawl Stars

Recent leaks surfacing on August 22, 2024, suggest the launch of a new Brawler in Brawl Stars. Allegedly, images from the App Store have revealed the name of the new Brawler, along with a detailed description of his appearance and powers. Since then, leakers and dataminers have started posting on their social media handles about the launch of the character.

This article discusses everything we know so far about the launch of the new Brawler in Brawl Stars and its powers.

Note: This article is based on leaks and readers are advised to take such information with a grain of salt.

New Brawler in Brawl Stars: Is Moe coming to the game

The community of Supercell's MOBA title has been on their toes since August 22, 2024, as rumors regarding a new Brawler in Brawl Stars started circulating.

Plenty of renowned leaker and dataminer accounts (X/@404LEAK, X/@AshClashYT, X/@clb_stars, and so on) started posting about the recent leak they found on the Brawl Stars-designated page in the App Store.

The screenshot posted by many of these leakers shows a rodent-like unit. The picture also says that Brawl Stars is set to welcome a small-but-mighty character.

In some of the screenshots, there is a brief description of the brand-new character. If these descriptions were to be trusted, Moe is a small and charming rodent-like unit with a knack for fixing things. According to these leaks, Moe will move around in an impressive hamster-wheel-drill-machine that he built for himself.

Per these leaks, Moe, the new Brawler in Brawl Stars, will deal damage by knocking enemies up in the air as he drills up to the surface. When he is not fighting, this new Brawler can be found in the Starr Pack, caught up in some maintenance work.

The leaked screenshots also state that Moe is currently available for players in an early-access value pack. However, it does not mention how to get access to this value pack.

Per the post from CLB - Brawl Stars (X/@clb_stars), a Supercell Content Creator, and thus, a reliable leaker and dataminer of the game, this Brawler was shown in the App Store page of the game because of an honest mistake from the developer's end.

