Leaked concept map of Assassin's Creed 5 suggests Indian origins

A leaked Assassin's Creed 5 concept map has been doing the rounds on the internet. The leaked map is one of India and is creating a lot of buzz on the internet.

Leaked image of "Draft Map" for Assassin's Creed 5

Since the leak of the image, further rumors have also started gathering pace. Some of the rumors regarding Assassin's Creed 5 which have surfaced based on the leaked image are:

The map in Assassin's Creed 5 aims to be larger than the map in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The game will most likely include historic structures such as the Taj Mahal. There has been no indication of a naval gameplay feature being included in the game.

Storyline could be set in 17th century India and include major parts of India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The game could emphasise on the relations between the British East India Company and the Dutch East India Company.

The entire game could be based around a female protagonist with no additional gender choices for players to choose from.

The game could be an exclusive title for the latest consoles, suggesting that the PS4 and Xbox One might be missing out on this title.

Assassin's Creed 5 leaked "Draft Map"

The image of the Draft Map for Assassin's Creed 5 was first posted on 4Channel. The anonymous post was claimed to be made by an "Ubisoft Insider."

The original post on 4Channel

According to rumors suggested on the original post, Assassin's Creed 5 could witness a return of the bounty system. The bounty system was previously available in Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

These are still rumors and nothing more for the time being. If these rumors are believed to be true, then Assassin's Creed 5 could be going back to a period that was closer to the initial games.

The last few games take place before the historical timeline of the first Assassin Creed game. Origins took place in ancient Egypt, Odyssey took place in ancient Greece, while Valhalla was during the rise of the Vikings.

It is difficult to speculate how Ubisoft mould the upcoming Assassin's Creed game. With no word from Ubisoft on the topic yet, everything remains a mystery.