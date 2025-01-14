The acclaimed 2024 ATLUS JRPG Metaphor ReFantazio is seemingly coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. Renowned Nintendo leaker PH Brazil took to the online forum Famiboards to suggest that the beloved turn-based fantasy game will finally be coming to Nintendo's upcoming next-gen hardware during its launch window period.

If true, this is big news for Nintendo fans as the game skipped a launch on the original Nintendo Switch, much to their dismay. Here are the complete details.

Metaphor ReFantazio is reportedly a launch window title for Nintendo Switch 2

When tagged by another user quoting that the critically acclaimed ATLUS game will finally be available on Switch 2's launch, PH Brazil said that it will not arrive on day one. Instead, it is expected to be a launch window title. Here's what they said:

Trending

"Launch window, not necessarily day and date with the system."

Brazil on the topic of Metaphor ReFantazio (Image via Fambiboards)

In other words, it is expected to arrive on the console a few months after launch, which forms the launch period window of any new platform's public availability. Given the leaker's history, their claims hold some weight. After all, they were one of the first to reveal the existence of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, or as we know it now The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in 2020. They also reported on a 2.5D Metroid game, which turned out to be 2021's Metroid Dread.

Read More: Metaphor ReFantazio PC review

As for Metaphor ReFantazio, the ambitious JRPG reflects a brand-new IP from ATLUS in quite a long time. Set in a magical world where the modern human world is a fantasy land, this game incorporates the best of the studio's turn-based combat design into a wonderfully engaging politically-driven narrative affair.

Alongside Persona 3 Reload, a remake of the iconic PS2 JRPG also from ATLUS, Metaphor ReFantazio skipped the Nintendo Switch on launch. With the Japanese game developer and publisher SEGA being a major Nintendo supporter, fans have all but come to expect the next-gen Nintendo Switch 2 to get those ports instead. With rumors about a potential reveal this week, we'll have to wait and see for results.

Also Read: Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer reportedly coming this week, launch in mid-2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.