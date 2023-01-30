New Advance Wars pre-orders could hint at a potential Nintendo Direct soon

Nintendo has strangely kept a low profile when it comes to showcasing their plans for 2023. Recently, a bunch of pre-orders for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp have gone live once again across different video game retailers. This comes almost a year after the game was delayed indefinitely back in March 2022 due to escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

This is good news, and not just because players will finally be able to get their hands on a new rendition of a nostalgic franchise. Essentially, this might be a signal for the arrival of a new Nintendo Direct showcase. It has been a while since the last showcase, and heading into 2023, now is a good time for the company to unveil what they have in store for the future.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-orders going live after a long hiatus may not be a coincidence from Nintendo

The listings for the pre-orders of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp have been spotted in various Amazon regions, including Spain, China, Japan, and also other retailers like GameStop Italy. The Australia-based EB Games also features pre-orders and so do more niche sellers, like Rarewaves. If that is not enough, there is more proof that something may happen soon.

As spotted by a user on Famiboards a few days ago, NSUIDs for two games were recently updated on Nintendo's internal eShop database. The first one is of course, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, while the other is the hugely anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The latter is an upcoming open-world action-adventure title, and is also a successor to the universally acclaimed 2017 original, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

This is very likely a sign for things to come as NSUIDs are not updated without reason. Given that the Advance Wars remake was delayed in the past, Nintendo will likely want to clarify things going forward with the game.

The dual-package remake has been wrapped up from a development perspective for a while now, so Nintendo only needs to greenlight a launch window. The upcoming Zelda entry, meanwhile, is slated for May 12, 2023. Since fans know next to nothing about the game yet, a potential Nintendo Direct is a great way to advance further.

The last showcase was in September 2022, so we are due for another one soon and updates on two big games seems reason enough to host one. It would not be unexpected to peg February 2023 as a possible air window for the Direct. Do you think a showcase is likely to occur in the coming weeks?

