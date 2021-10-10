Next year’s Call of Duty is reportedly called Modern Warfare II and is a sequel to the 2019’s hit title

With the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard fast approaching, speculations regarding next year’s iteration have already begun.

From the Second World War to the final frontier in the far future, the series has taken players to multiple locations across different timelines. The upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games, takes the series back to its Second World War-era roots.

While fans eagerly await Call of Duty: Vanguard, leaks and rumors regarding next year’s entry have already begun to circulate.

The next entry might be titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Over the years, Call of Duty has had a turbulent history. While the franchise dominated from mid to late 2000s, its over-reliance on gimmicky mechanics, paired with egregious microtransactions, turned players away.

Frustration reached its peak with 2016’s Infinite Warfare, which is still one of the most downvoted trailers on YouTube. While the players were indifferent to the two subsequent entries, 2019’s Call of Duty ushered in a new era.

The modern warfare trilogy is not only considered as the best sub-series of Call of Duty but possibly one of the best trilogies in video game history. With interesting characters and iconic moments (no Russian), the series has gathered a massive following, and that’s why fans were a bit skeptical when the news of a new Modern Warfare soft-reboot broke.

2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is certainly one of the best Call of Duty games of recent times, and it ushered in a new era for the franchise. The game gained so much popularity that it often has a larger player base than the most recent entry, 2020’s Black Ops Cold War.

According to well-known games industry insider Tom Henderson, the upcoming 2022 Call of Duty is a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare and will be titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. While fans were hopeful for a Modern Warfare sequel, hearing about it from a credible source is certainly reassuring and exciting.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ I can confirm that the 2022 title is called "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II"And the art work looks fucking amazing. I can confirm that the 2022 title is called "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II"And the art work looks fucking amazing. https://t.co/PWw5CRIpr1

It can be speculated that the story will pick up from where it left off at the end of Modern Warfare, where Captain Price teased the origin of Taskforce 141, with Ghost, Roach, and Soap.

It should be clarified that the title "Modern Warfare II" is based on a tweet by Tom Henderson and should not be considered as official confirmation.

