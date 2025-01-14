Nintendo Switch 2 reportedly getting Assassin's Creed Shadows, Metal Gear Solid Delta, and other major games

With a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal seemingly on the horizon, leaker Nate the Hate has claimed that AAA publishers worldwide are bringing some of their biggest games to the next-gen handheld. In his latest podcast on YouTube, he suggests that Ubisoft will bring its latest games, including Assassin's Creed Mirage and the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows, besides several other titles, to the device.

In fact, the leaker has suggested at least six titles are under development by the French game publisher for Nintendo's handheld, aside from other developers like Square Enix and Konami. Here are the full details.

Assassin's Creed Shadows, Metal Gear Solid Delta, and other games reportedly planned for Nintendo Switch 2

(Timestamp: 42:28)

Speaking during his latest podcast on YouTube, Nate the Hate said that the Nintendo Switch 2 will boast a treasure trove of current-gen AAA games from Ubisoft, including but not limited to Assassin's Creed, Tom Clancy's The Division, and Rainbow Six, along with a bundle of the two Mario + Rabbids titles currently on the Nintendo Switch.

While the latter is expected, as the past two entries have been Nintendo exclusive and are safe bets for a Nintendo Switch 2 port, others should come as a surprise if the reports are anything to go by. For one, Assassin's Creed Mirage will reportedly be launched in 2025 for the handheld console, while Assassin's Creed Shadows could be released later in the year.

The publisher has already delayed the upcoming open-world stealth-action game twice for existing PC and console platforms to polish it further. While no details were provided concerning Tom Clancy's The Division, it will presumably be The Division 2, with the multiplayer Rainbow Six Siege game also reportedly planned for release on the device.

Rainbow Six on the go would be a game-changer for the popular multiplayer title (Image via Ubisoft)

In short, Nate the Hate has suggested that if a game can be ported to the console, they will bring it to the Nintendo Switch 2, as it has a lucrative, untapped market. This makes sense, as these titles would appear on a handheld gaming console for the very first time. As such, successful sales should alleviate some of Ubisoft's financial struggles that have resulted in its projects being canned.

The publisher would not be the only one backing the next-gen Nintendo platform, as the leaker suggests Square Enix could bring its existing Final Fantasy titles like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the sequel Rebirth. Konami is another Japanese publisher supposedly supporting the hybrid console with its upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the in-developer remake of the beloved 2004 PS2 game.

Nate the Hate also suggested hearing reports of an Elden Ring port with its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. In a nutshell, several publishers could reportedly be putting their best ports forward for the Nintendo Switch 2 to ensure a strong launch lineup. With that in mind, this would open the doorway to port many acclaimed games like Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, and perhaps even Grand Theft Auto 6.

