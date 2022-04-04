"Open-world Hitman + MGSV with more denser location": Bend Studio's next game is rumored to be Syphon Filter successor

Bend Studio's recent history has been a relatively mixed one, primarily due to the performance and sales of Days Gone. It was a PlayStation first-party studio since 2000, and has several renowned IPs under its list. However, Days Gone was hardly the success the studio had anticipated, and it has left a blip on their track record.

The studio has been working on a brand new IP for some time now. Recent rumors have emerged, suggesting that their upcoming project will be a spiritual successor to the Syphon Filter games.

When Bend released Days Gone in 2019, it was the studio's first release in almost eight years. Unfortunately, the game had mixed reactions and failed to deliver the quality the studio expected. This ended with director Jeff Ross leaving the studio in 2020.

After that, there were rumors of the studio working on an AAA game, and the open-world system of Days Gone would be incorporated into it. The latest rumors suggest a slightly different path altogether.

A new leak suggests that Bend Studio is making a new game

Earlier on April 4, a new rumor hinted at an upcoming project codenamed Propaganda. This project is the current game that the studio is working on. There were earlier reports that the studio was disappointed with the rejection of a potential sequel for Days Gone.

It now appears that the disappointment has been pushed back as the new game continues to develop.

The new game has been dubbed as a potential successor to Syphon Filter. It has been almost 15 years since the last Syphon Filter game was released. A significant takeaway from the leak is the potential structure of the upcoming game.

The rumors hint that the new project will be an open-world game. Despite Days Gone not meeting expectations, its open-world structure was well received.

As for gameplay mechanics, the new project will be a stealth-action game. The rumor hints towards a mixture of Metal Gear Solid V and Hitman games. Additionally, the game will likely to have a late Cold War setting.

Project Propaganda (Codename)



Project Propaganda (Codename)



Spiritual successor of Syphon Filter. Open-world stealth action game. Late Cold War setting. Think of open-world Hitman + MGSV with much denser locations. Online elements and co-op are planned. BEND STUDIOProject Propaganda (Codename)Spiritual successor of Syphon Filter. Open-world stealth action game. Late Cold War setting. Think of open-world Hitman + MGSV with much denser locations. Online elements and co-op are planned. https://t.co/KO7vUbYbN8

There are also hints at the game having a multiplayer and co-op element. The features, at the onset, sound a lot like those found in older Syphon Filter games. However, there will be a considerable gap in terms of overall quality due to the gap in years.

It should be remembered that all of this information is just rumors. The studio has neither confirmed nor denied any of the above information. Therefore, readers are advised to take the news with a pinch of salt.

Rumors of Men In Black game

In the middle of 2021, rumors started swirling about a new Men In Black game being the next project of Bend Studios. This was based on a listing done at that time.

Around September, EB Games had listed a Men In Back game and tagged Bend Studios as the developers. The title of the game was a work in progress back then. It all seemed quite logical, given that Sony also owns the IP.

Men In Black PS5 Listing Shows On EBGames



Likely not Bend but Sony developing it.



Also Sony own Men In Black IP Men In Black PS5 Listing Shows On EBGames Likely not Bend but Sony developing it. Also Sony own Men In Black IP https://t.co/KWcQepT0ZS

An open-world Men In Black will be a fascinating thing. Of course, there have been video games with aliens in them. However, the setting of the Men In Black organization creates a unique setting.

It should be noted that what project is revealed officially remains to be seen. It could be possible that the project Bend is working on could be a new Men In Black game or a successor to Syphon Filter.

