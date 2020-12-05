Persona 5 Strikers is a role-playing game developed by Omega Force and P-Studio, released in February 2020 exclusively in Japan.

According to a YouTube video that has since been taken down, the global release of the game is scheduled for February 23, 2021. Nintendeal on Twitter has further supported the report with a tweet suggesting that Persona 5 Strikers will be available across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam on its release.

Persona 5 Strikers coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Steam on February 23, 2021 https://t.co/AheLblxq1o



Site isn't live yet https://t.co/03V5ueboLp pic.twitter.com/tJBbNWjGUN — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) December 4, 2020

After the game's initial launch on 20 February 2020 in Japan, fans across the world have been waiting eagerly for the global release of this title. Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikes is a Japanese hack-and-slash game available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4.

However, the global release of the game with the title of Persona 5 Strikers, the game is also going to released for PC on Steam.

Image via Persona 5 Strikers

Here's everything that the community needs to know about the upcoming global release of Persona 5 Strikers.

Persona 5 Strikers global release date leaked

The trailer video which has been taken down from YouTube, not only depicted the introduction of Persona 5 Striker on Steam, but also revealed the release date along with a notice suggesting pre-orders.

Advertisement

It is safe to say that the long running Persona Franchise fans are extremely delighted with this leak. After having waited for more than a year for the game's global release, this news comes as a delight to many.

However, since the trailer video was taken down almost immediately, it remains uncertain if the developers will indeed go through with the release of the game on 23rd February 2021.

Persona 5 Strikers is a crossover between the Dynasty Warriors series by Koei Tecmo and the long running Persona franchise owned by Atlus.

Advertisement

Featuring elements of both hack-and-slash as well as role-playing games, Persona 5 Strikers presents an in-depth plot as well as interesting storylines along the game for players to relish and enjoy.

With all being said and heard, it remains to be seen when Persona 5 Strikers is eventually released worldwide as the community waits for an official announcement from the developers.