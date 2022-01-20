Recent Activision job posting sparks speculation, is Call of Duty Warzone mobile coming soon

It certainly seems that Call of Duty is in the news with the latest developments in the gaming world, but it's the mobile section that has gained traction based on recent developments.

COD Mobile was Activision's entry into the mobile market and the mobile debut of the iconic series has been successful. Several players from all over the world have shown their love and affection during the years that the game has been out. COD Mobile has been able to create the perfect hybrid between a functional 5 V 5 shooter and battle royale.

Call of Duty WARZONE News @WarzoneInformer NEW:



Warzone mobile will be coming soon and will be developed by the NEW ‘Activision Mobile in house studio’!



We can imagine Verdansk will be on Warzone Mobile in order to attract players.



FOLLOW NEW: #Warzone MOBILE COMING VERY SOON!Warzone mobile will be coming soon and will be developed by the NEW ‘Activision Mobile in house studio’!We can imagine Verdansk will be on Warzone Mobile in order to attract players.FOLLOW @WarzoneInformer to stay tuned. 🚨NEW: #Warzone MOBILE COMING VERY SOON!Warzone mobile will be coming soon and will be developed by the NEW ‘Activision Mobile in house studio’!We can imagine Verdansk will be on Warzone Mobile in order to attract players.FOLLOW @WarzoneInformer to stay tuned. https://t.co/ehN5Oug37H

Ever since Call of Duty Warzone was released on PC and consoles, there has always been a query among the fans. Given that Warzone, just like COD Mobile, is free-to-play, many players wanted to see if there would be a mobile adaptation of the game in the future. If community rumors are anything to go by, there may be some positive news in this area.

Call of Duty Warzone might come to mobile devices

Call of Duty Warzone's adaptation to mobile devices could never be ruled out. Although Activision has never hinted openly, it has certainly shown the ability to bring maps from their iconic releases to mobile. COD Mobile, which is developed by Timi Studios, has done a great job thus far at recreating the fan-favorite maps on the smaller screens of mobile devices.

Earlier in the day, a job listing seems to have appeared that will draw the attention of Call of Duty fans, especially for those who play on mobile. A new in-house studio by the name of 'Activision Mobile' has been founded and one can easily guess its area of work from the name itself.

The studio mentions its roles and objectives very briefly in its description with its goals to make the best AAA mobile games. What's even more interesting is the fact that the studio is looking for personnel from both mobile and PC gaming backgrounds. The new personnel will be working on a new AAA title set to appear in an unmentioned future.

This has given birth to many speculations and it could quite possibly be an entirely new game. However, Activision has shown a tendency to stick to a free-to-play model when it comes to mobile devices. With Call of Duty Warzone already an established project, chances are that Activision mobile will plan to adapt the PC version and bring it onto mobile devices.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, these are all very early speculations among the community and it's best to wait and watch where the developments lead to with a cautious mindset.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider