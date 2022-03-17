Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves' PC release date leaked

According to a recent Steam leak, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves might be making its PC debut this July.

Uncharted, the treasure hunting, cinematic series by Naughty Dog, has always been a PlayStation staple since its introduction. From the original trilogy on the PS3, and later on the PS4 like Nathan Drake Collection, to the Thief’s End and Lost Legacy on PS4, and earlier this year on the PS5 as Legacy of Thieves collection, the franchise has become synonymous with the PlayStation brand.

With the Legacy of Thieves collection bringing two of the latest titles (Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy) to the PS5, the collection was also confirmed for a PC release at a later date, and it seems like that date might have just been leaked on Steam's backend.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves might be headed to PC this July

According to a recent Steam database leak, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves might be coming to the PC on July 15, 2022.

SteamDB's Changelog for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves (Image via SteamDB)

The leak revealed many possible release dates during a standard Steam database update, all of which were recorded by SteamDB. Aside from Uncharted, the leak also revealed the dates of several other titles, including Hollow Knight Silksong for a 2028 placeholder date.

Change log mentioning the leaked date and time (Image via SteamDB)

For now, July 2022 seems to be quite an open month with no notable titles scheduled, but that might change once the E3 season rolls in and announced titles start getting release dates.

Previously, with Horizon Zero Dawn or God of War, PlayStation bought iconic franchises to the PC platforms. While Horizon Zero Dawn was the first of the series and God of War, being a reboot in new mythology was a great starting point, that may not be the same with Uncharted.

We're so excited to dive into Nathan and Chloe's two massive adventures. Thank you to the fans and players who keep the legacy going! UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection is now available worldwide for PlayStation 5!We're so excited to dive into Nathan and Chloe's two massive adventures. Thank you to the fans and players who keep the legacy going! #SicParvisMagna UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection is now available worldwide for PlayStation 5!We're so excited to dive into Nathan and Chloe's two massive adventures. Thank you to the fans and players who keep the legacy going! #SicParvisMagna https://t.co/Yk72yQQnlf

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves brings two of the most recent titles of the franchise together. A Thief’s End follows Nathan Drake as he goes on one last adventure with his brother Sam, while Lost Legacy follows Chloe and Nadine as they search for the lost tusks of Ganesh.

The third-person action-adventure titles follow more linear gameplay with a heavy focus on narrative cutscene and quick-time events.

Thief’s End is Nathan Drake's fourth adventure, and while it is enjoyable on its own, it does harken back to the previous entries of the franchise. As such, players jumping in for the first time might feel a bit disjointed from the series. Nevertheless, the titles will certainly be enjoyable when they launch on PC this summer.

