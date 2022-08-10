Valorant patch 5.03 reportedly adds controller icons to the game

Valorant players excitedly await the popular FPS' patch days as Riot is renowned for introducing new content and tweaks to Agents during this period. The upcoming patch 5.03 is almost here and is set to bring a slew of modifications that will impact gameplay. One of them discovered by a known dataminer is that the patch adds PS4 and Xbox One controller icons to the game files.

Shiick @Shiick 5.03 added a bunch of icons for the PS4 (left) and Xbox One (right) controllers. 5.03 added a bunch of icons for the PS4 (left) and Xbox One (right) controllers. https://t.co/f8K2Xb1CFr

Furthermore, the latest patch will bring a series of nerfs to one of Valorant's sentinels, Chamber. All of the Agent's abilities are set to receive significant nerfs that will impact his place in the current meta. Other than that, Riot is also doling out tweaks to Neon and Jett.

Valorant's upcoming patch reportedly brings controller icons to the game

According to the Twitter channel of @Shiick, a known Valorant dataminer, patch 5.03 is adding a bunch of icons for the PS4 and Xbox One controllers. Furthermore, they revealed how the icons were found in two subfolders, "PlayStation4" and "Xbox One," within the folder "Gamepad."

Riot does not natively support the use of controllers for their multiplayer shooter title. In this regard, there are certain third-party applications that players can use to utilize controllers in Valorant. Shiick's post soon saw comments as to how a controller will work, especially with the gameplay relying on abilities.

vert @xvertttt @Shiick @ScraftMike In all seriousness idk how this would work for a tac fps? Like counter strafing would be extremely hard because of sticks not stopping immediately. A lot of Util for just a L1/L2 button (assuming your shoot and ads is R1/R2) it just doesn’t make a lot of sense to me @Shiick @ScraftMike In all seriousness idk how this would work for a tac fps? Like counter strafing would be extremely hard because of sticks not stopping immediately. A lot of Util for just a L1/L2 button (assuming your shoot and ads is R1/R2) it just doesn’t make a lot of sense to me

Zakky @ZakkyZu



Just can't imagine them building VAL for PS4. @Shiick Are the icons labelled PS4 or is just PlayStation?Just can't imagine them building VAL for PS4. @Shiick Are the icons labelled PS4 or is just PlayStation?Just can't imagine them building VAL for PS4.

Another comment wondered why it was mentioned as PlayStation 4 instead of PlayStation as they couldn't envision Riot building the game for older consoles.

Although many have clamored for controller support in the game, others quickly dispelled such confusion and mentioned that the addition was likely for better camera controls in spectator mode.

Mike 🩸 @ScraftMike @xvertttt @Shiick The actual controller implementation is for camera controls when in spectator mode. As of now we don't have any options for this so maybe this is related @xvertttt @Shiick The actual controller implementation is for camera controls when in spectator mode. As of now we don't have any options for this so maybe this is related

Archie 🍥 @ArchiePog_ @Shiick It's prolly only for smoother movement for camera operators in tournaments @Shiick It's prolly only for smoother movement for camera operators in tournaments

The introduction of controllers will not only be hard to implement due to gameplay nuances, but will also open up a can of worms regarding the divisive topic of aim assist. For now, it doesn't look like the developers are adding any such option.

Patch 5.03: Engine update and Reaver 2.0

Other than tweaks to Agents, the upcoming patch brings an Engine update, where Valorant finally shifts to Unreal Enging 4.26. This will improve the tool set that is available to the game's developers. The update will likely go unnoticed by players, according to Riot.

Patch 5.03 will be followed by a hotly anticipated cosmetic skin bundle called Reaver 2.0. Players recently got a look at the various guns on offer, their variants, and the lucrative karambit melee weapon. The Reaver 2.0 bundle will bring skins for Ghost, Spectre, Odin and Phantom.

Players will be able to pick up each gun skin likely for 1775 VP, while the melee karambit will possibly cost around 3550 VP. The whole bundle will set them back for 7100 VP. The Reaver 2.0 bundle will arrive in little over a day and will replace the current Run it Back bundle live on the game's store.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul