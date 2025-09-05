When can we expect Football Manager 26 to release?

Sports Interactive has finally revealed Football Manager 26's first look, and the community is buzzing with rumors of an expected release date. The next installment of the beloved Football Manager franchise will arrive with women's football in the Premier League. This makes the community even more excited for the game's upcoming season.

This article will discuss the probable release date of Football Manager 26. Read on to learn about the price of the game and where to pre-order the title.

Expected release window of Football Manager 26

The new seasons of Sports Interactive's Football Manager usually arrive during the last quarter of the year. While Football Manager 25 faced multiple delays before finally releasing in March 2025, FM titles have historically been released in the first or second week of November.

Football Manager 2026 is expected to arrive within a few months (Image via Sports Interactive)

For example, FM 24 was launched in early November 2023, FM 23 arrived in early November 2022, and so on. Therefore, Football Manager 26 is also expected to arrive in early November 2025.

Football Manager 26 prices and where to buy

If you are willing to enjoy the game on a PC or Mac, it will be available on platforms like Epic Games, Steam, or the Microsoft Store. FM26 is also available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game is likely to be priced at around $59.99/£44.99. FM Touch will also be available for mobile and tablets. The digital pre-orders and early access deals will be announced after the official confirmation of the game's release date.

Some new features of Football Manager 26

Football Manager 2026's first look has promised plenty of new features to enhance your gameplay experience. Sports Interactive's decision to transition into Unity Engine is expected to significantly impact gameplay visuals, ball physics, stadiums, and player movements.

Football Manager 2026 is made with Unity Engine (Image via Sports Interactive)

The developer recently acquired a Premier League license, so real kits, badges, and logos for Premier League teams will be arriving in the game. Besides, the addition of women's football leagues, clubs, and competitions in the FM database will provide a more inclusive gameplay.

