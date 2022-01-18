Will Call of Duty Vanguard come to the Xbox Game Pass after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The biggest news related to Call of Duty Vanguard in the world of gaming in 2022 may have already been delivered in the first month itself, with Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

With the acquisition now complete, Microsoft takes over all the assets and IPs of Activision, including 10,000 employees and studios worldwide. When the deal is ultimately completed, Microsoft would have moved on further in its pursuit to become leaders in the gaming world.

Phil Spencer @XboxP3 As we extend the joy and community of gaming to everyone, we are incredibly excited to welcome the fantastic teams and iconic franchises of Activision Blizzard to Team Xbox news.xbox.com/en-us/2022/01/… As we extend the joy and community of gaming to everyone, we are incredibly excited to welcome the fantastic teams and iconic franchises of Activision Blizzard to Team Xbox news.xbox.com/en-us/2022/01/…

This is huge news for gamers and keeps the business aspect clear from discussion. Activision has been synonymous with the Call of Duty series, one of the most famous names in the entire community. The latest developments have raised the question of whether Call of Duty Vanguard could become available on the Xbox Game Pass.

Call of Duty Vanguard will come to Xbox Game Pass based on history

The Xbox Game Pass has been one of the best additions to the gaming community. The Netflix-style lending platform is a great service for gamers on a budget. The best part of the service is its price point, and the day one releases of many major titles.

The recent Microsoft exclusives like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite have been day one entrants of the Xbox Game Pass. After the strategic partnership with Bethesda Softworks, the latest title of Fallout 76 entered the Xbox Game Pass as well.

Imapwr @Imapwr1 . The biggest plus to come from the Bethesda/Microsoft partnership when I look at it, it's how long Bethesda have been DirectX software game developers, and their world class talent can now focus on DirectX 12 Ultimate and push it to the limit, and its going to be so The biggest plus to come from the Bethesda/Microsoft partnership when I look at it, it's how long Bethesda have been DirectX software game developers, and their world class talent can now focus on DirectX 12 Ultimate and push it to the limit, and its going to be so 🔥. https://t.co/KHYvwoIfTm

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision will not be a strategic partnership. Instead, it's a complete takeover which means that all Activision Games in future will be branded and published under the Microsoft banner.

But it's not just the newer games that will be acquired since the existing releases will also be taken over. Because Call of Duty Vanguard's sales hasn't been up to expectations, it's all but certain that the 2021 military-shooter will be coming on the Xbox Game Pass.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ As expected, it's looking like this year's Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer.



Hearing rumblings that the title could release in October due to Vanguard's poor sales performance, with a "big" Warzone update coming soon after. As expected, it's looking like this year's Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer.Hearing rumblings that the title could release in October due to Vanguard's poor sales performance, with a "big" Warzone update coming soon after. https://t.co/3x8Qw2Eryp

However, at this point, the deal is still to be closed. It's expected that Microsoft will do further discussions on the present and future games after the contract has been recorded.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, it will be one of the more anticipated developments if Call of Duty Vanguard appears on the Xbox Game Pass. Given that the game is already available on Xbox consoles, both the Xbox and PC Game Pass owners will be able to play the latest Call of Duty game at no extra price.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar