Dota 2 News: Rumors confirmed as Optic Gaming roster disbanded

Soon after The International 2018 ended there were rumors about a lot of team getting disbanded. Teams like Newbee came out and stood against the rumor. It took a few weeks for Optic Gaming and announce what’s really happening.

A leaked screenshot from the teams Midlaner Quinn “CCnC” Callahan confirmed the rumors about Optic getting disbanded as the screenshot shows a steam chat between CCnC and BSJ. A Redditor took no time to screenshot it and post it on Reddit. Right after the leak the team officially announced the disband news.

The official tweet account of Optic Gaming tweeted:

"We would like to thank our 2017-18 dota roster for helping us enter the scene and for making an incredible run at TI. We wish them all the best as they continue to compete under different banners in the upcoming DPC Season."

The squad was put together by the legendary captain and TI winner Peter “ppd” Dager. They started playing together since the beginning of the last season under the name “The Dire” until Optic picked the roster up under their brand.

Under Optic Gaming, the roster finished second in the ESL One Birmingham Major and won the StarLadder ImbaTV Invitational Season 5 Minor. Before The International's 8th edition the team was seen as one of the biggest North American rosters in the tournament but they failed to live up to the expectations as the exited the tournament early. Team Liquid knocked them down to the lower bracket and Virtus.Pro knocked them out of the tournament early.

After a struggling start to the season, the team did manage to develop under ppd’s captaincy and started getting better and better as the season moved ahead. Picking up their offlaner Neta “33” Shapira was the key for them. Since 33 joined the team the team really looked promising at The International 2018 but in the end, they failed to achieve higher than a 7th-8th position finish.