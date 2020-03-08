PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia might become an online event due to Coronavirus concerns

The PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020

The PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia LAN event, which was scheduled to start from 12th of March in New Delhi, has been reportedly converted into an online event, due to health concerns surrounding coronavirus with Delhi, Hyderabad turning out to be hotspots.

As of now there are no official confirmation about the same from the officials at PUBG Mobile, but it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone since most of esports events and gaming conventions around the world and in the country has either been cancelled or postponed.

Gametube, a YouTube channel that covers gaming news has released official statements claiming about Pro League turning out to be an online event and a new schedule coming out soon. The post reads:

"The health and safety of our players and staff are our first priority. Hence we've decided to convert PUBG Mobile Pro League to an online event due to unforeseen circumstances related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

We adhere to all the guidance and recommended precautionary measures as we continue to welcome you to enjoy the game. The date and schedule will be announced soon."

This article is based on rumours going around, as we wait for the official confirmation more information will be updated.