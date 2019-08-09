Rumour: Will we see The Last of Us Part 2 at Gamescom 2019 event?

Shreyansh Katsura

The Last of Us Part 2

There are always two things that come in one's mind when they think about Naughty Dog's upcoming sequel of its 2013's masterpiece.

One that it is the most anticipated game of all time, two-it still doesn't have a release date or a release window. Naughty Dog, the Sony-owned Studio has been eerily quiet about their "most ambitious project" till date which is indeed The Last of Us Part 2.

Many different leaks and speculations have been posted online throughout this year, some claiming the game to release this November and the more recent ones pointing towards a February or a May 2020 release window.

Sadly the above mentioned time slots may or may not be true but fans can finally expect some announcement at this year's Gamescom event.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that they will be present during this year's Gamescom 2019 event in Germany. What's more, is that they are also confirmed to be present during the opening live ceremony of the same which is being hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Geoff Keighly, the Producer and Creator of The Game Awards, confirmed via his Twitter account that fans can expect world premieres as well as exclusive new announcements during the opening event.

Since Death Stranding is already confirmed to make an appearance, the only reason for Sony to be there with a surprise announcement is the release date announcement for The Last of Us part 2 and perhaps a new trailer for Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima.

Fortunately, Actor Troy Baker, who plays the role of Joel in The Last Of Us, just recently shared his insight towards the upcoming sequel.

Speaking about the game at Manchester's Comic-Con, he said that "fans are not ready" for this highly anticipated sequel.

There is nothing about this game, nor the reveals, that hasn’t been 100% carefully crafted and methodically curated.All I can tell you is that as much as you’re clamoring for it, you’re not ready

Do you think that we will get another look at The Last of Us Part 2 at this year's Gamescom 2019 event? And perhaps a release date too?