The popularity of Free Fire has spread worldwide, which has led to the growth of content creation and streaming related to this game. RUOK FF is a renowned Free Fire content creator from Thailand, known for his montages and gameplay videos.

He has millions of subscribers on his YouTube channel, and many fans look for his sensitivity settings and custom HUD, which is what we discuss in this article.

Also read: Free Fire: All sniper rifles present in the game

RUOK FF’s Free Fire sensitivity settings, custom HUD, and more

(RUOK FF uses the BlueStacks emulator to play the game)

Sensitivity settings

General - 0

Red Dot - 40

2x Scope - 69

Advertisement

4x Scope - 78

AWM Scope - 0

Custom HUD

Here’s a picture of his HUD on BlueStacks:

His HUD

Check out all his settings on the emulator in the following video:

(Settings start from 8:15 minutes)

His PC setup

Following is his PC setup:

Processor - Ryzen 7 3800x 3.9 GHz-Turbo 4.5 GHz

Graphics Card - RTX 2080Ti

RAM - 32 GB RAM (3200MHz)

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Advertisement

RUOK FF has played 6584 squad games and triumphed in 2792 of them, translating to a win rate of 42.40%. He has killed over 31865 foes, maintaining a K/D ratio of 8.40.

In the duo mode, he has featured in 2560 games and stood victorious in 1055 of them. The streamer has accumulated over 12592 kills with a K/D ratio of 8.37.

When it comes to the solo mode, he has appeared in 1647 games and has 502 Booyahs. He has notched up 6490 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the content creator has played 757 squad games and got the better of his foes in 507 of them. He has over 3392 kills at a K/D ratio of 13.57.

He has also played 351 duo games, winning 212. With 1804 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 12.98. The YouTuber has also killed 12 foes in three solo games.

His YouTube channel

He started creating content in January 2019 and since then, has grown tremendously. He currently has over 3.21 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and has uploaded a total of 55 videos, accruing over 161 million views combined.

Advertisement

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Also read: Arpan Gaming's Free Fire sensitivity settings, custom HUD, and more