RUOK FF vs Sultan Proslo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire is currently one of the most played BR titles on the mobile platform. Its spectacular rise in popularity has led to the emergence of content creators who regularly churn out videos related to the game on multiple online streaming platforms.

RUOK FF and Sultan Proslo are two well-known Free Fire YouTubers hailing from Thailand and Indonesia, respectively. This article compares their stats in Free Fire.

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime stats

RUOK FF has played 6607 squad matches and has won 2803 of them, maintaining a win rate of 42.42%. He has registered 31955 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.40.

In the duo mode, the Thailand-based content creator has played 2571 games and has secured 1060 victories, making his win rate 41.22%. With 12660 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 8.38.

RUOK FF has also won 502 of the 1647 solo matches he has played, translating to a win rate of 30.47%. He has bagged 6490 kills in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, RUOK FF has played 11 squad matches and has won on 2 occasions, with a win rate of 18.18%. In the process, he has notched 30 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.33.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has played 840 squad games and emerged victorious in 290 of them, translating to a win rate of 34.52%. He has racked up a total of 2103 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The Indonesia-based YouTuber has played 101 duo matches and has 26 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 25.74%. With a K/D ratio of 4.12, he has killed 309 foes in this mode.

Sultan Proslo has also played 565 solo games and has 58 victories to his name, making his win rate 10.26%. He has 1517 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has played 21 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 5 victories, making his win rate 23.80%. He has also accumulated 18 frags at a K/D ratio of just over 1.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 5 games and has a single win, translating to a win rate of 20%. He has eliminated 8 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Sultan Proslo has also played 11 solo matches and killed 17 opponents, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.55.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both RUOK FF and Sultan Proslo have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When it comes to the lifetime stats, RUOK FF has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Sultan Proslo in all modes - solo, duo and squad.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo games as RUOK FF is yet to play a game in these modes. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad matches, Sultan Proslo has a higher win rate while RUOK FF has a superior K/D ratio.

