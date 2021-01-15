Rust Twitch Drops not working: Possible fixes and solutions

Rust Twitch drops are in-game loot that players receive for following and watching streamers who are broadcasting the game.
To earn these drops, however, players have to link their Steam and Twitch accounts. Once done, they need to watch their favorite streamer(s) for a set amount of hours to receive these drops in the game.
Possible fixes for the Rust Twitch drop error
Off late, there have been issues with the Rust Twitch Drops not working. Players have reported that they've met the number of hours needed to receive a drop, not received anything. While the exact issue is not known, Facepunch Studios and Twitch are working on solving this problem.
Initially, it began with players not receiving Lilypichu's jacket. The devs at Facepunch and Twitch were quick to solve the matter at hand, but it looks like players are still reporting issues with the Twitch drops.
The exact reason for this issue is unknown, but the internet has come together and suggested various methods that could help solve this problem.
While re-linking the Steam account worked for one individual, another reported that players would get a trade offer. The items wouldn't be available in the inventory unless the player didn't accept the trade offer.
Since many are watching Rust on Twitch, with almost all claiming these drops, there's a chance the server is overloaded. Hence the issues.
In some instances unlinking and re-linking the Steam and Twitch accounts should work for players. If this doesn't work, they can try logging out of their accounts and logging back in.
However, as per twitch.facepunch.com, players will need to have Rust in their Steam Library to earn the drops. Players without Rust can also get them, but once they've bought the game, they'll have to go back to Twitch and click on "claim missing drops" to receive the same.