Rust Twitch Drops not working: Possible fixes and solutions

Rust Twitch drops are in-game loot that players receive for following and watching streamers who are broadcasting the game.

To earn these drops, however, players have to link their Steam and Twitch accounts. Once done, they need to watch their favorite streamer(s) for a set amount of hours to receive these drops in the game.

Possible fixes for the Rust Twitch drop error

We've worked with @Twitch to address the issue with claiming the Lilypichu jacket drop.



If your watchtime requirements are met please tune back into her stream for just a few minutes and it should become claimable for you.



Sorry for that Lily!https://t.co/Dazxq5qVAv pic.twitter.com/cPTN2OJfBt — Rust (@playrust) January 12, 2021

Off late, there have been issues with the Rust Twitch Drops not working. Players have reported that they've met the number of hours needed to receive a drop, not received anything. While the exact issue is not known, Facepunch Studios and Twitch are working on solving this problem.

Initially, it began with players not receiving Lilypichu's jacket. The devs at Facepunch and Twitch were quick to solve the matter at hand, but it looks like players are still reporting issues with the Twitch drops.

For some reason i cannot get the xqc ak skin, it says that it has been claimed, but in my steam inventory theres nothing. — N3ONs_ (@N3ONs1) January 13, 2021

The exact reason for this issue is unknown, but the internet has come together and suggested various methods that could help solve this problem.

I had the same, on the account linking page unlink and relink your account. A button showed for me to claim missing drops and i got it instantly. Hope this helps — Brian van Amelrooij (@Griezie) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

Image via Reddit (r/Rust)

While re-linking the Steam account worked for one individual, another reported that players would get a trade offer. The items wouldn't be available in the inventory unless the player didn't accept the trade offer.

Since many are watching Rust on Twitch, with almost all claiming these drops, there's a chance the server is overloaded. Hence the issues.

In some instances unlinking and re-linking the Steam and Twitch accounts should work for players. If this doesn't work, they can try logging out of their accounts and logging back in.

However, as per twitch.facepunch.com, players will need to have Rust in their Steam Library to earn the drops. Players without Rust can also get them, but once they've bought the game, they'll have to go back to Twitch and click on "claim missing drops" to receive the same.