S686 vs S1897: Which is the better shotgun in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile boasts a diverse category of weapons, including submachine guns, sniper rifles and assault rifles. Shotguns, however, are a unique class of firearms in this battle royale shooter, lethal at close range but doing very little damage over medium and long distances. Unlike other armaments, shotguns fires pellets of bullets instead of single shots.

Shotguns are meant to be used as early game weapons, but most players ignore them and look for alternatives. Some players don't understand their power, while others don't know how to use them. In this article, we look at two popular shotguns, S686 and S1897, and compare the two to see which is better in PUBG Mobile.

Which is the better PUBG Mobile shogun: S686 or S1897

S686

S686 in PUBG Mobile, image via pubg gamepedia website

Hit Damage: 26; Initial Bullet Speed: 370 m/s; Reload Duration: 3.00s; Ammo Type: 12 Gauge; Magazine Size: 2

The S686 is a double-barrelled shotgun which uses 12 gauge ammo. It is known to inflict severe damage at close range, as the gun fires two 12 gauge shots. It has the fastest rate of fire off any shotgun, but takes an awful lot of time to reload.

There are some disadvantages of using the S686. As already mentioned, it's high reloading time (three seconds) allows enemies to retaliate, while its damage falls off and requires a choke to shoot over a maximum distance of 15 meters. Hence, there is no room for error with so many limitations on this shotgun.

S1897

S1897 in PUBG Mobile, image via pubg gamepedia website

Hit Damage: 26; Initial Bullet Speed: 360 m/s; Reload Duration: 4.00s; Ammo Type: 12 Gauge; Magazine Size: 5

The S1897 is a pump-action shotgun which uses 12 gauge ammo. It can give decent damage at close range and pumps five rounds of 12 gauge shots at enemies. Although it has a long reload time of four seconds, players can use the five rounds available to clear most enemies.

The significant disadvantages of using the S1897 is the pump-action mechanism, which takes some time, leaving the user vulnerable to attacks. The second-most notable drawback is the damage falloff over medium to long distances.

Conclusion

Both the S686 and S1897 are decent choices at early stages in PUBG Mobile. They do a lot of damage and can one-shot enemy players even with level three gears and helmets. The damage falloff is almost similar on both as well.

However, the S1897 edges the S686 because it offers five rounds instead of two, and gives players more room for error and flexibility in close combat situations. The five rounds also provide a kill threat to multiple enemy players, unlike the S686.