SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered: A cult classic faithfully brought back to life for a modern audience

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered is proof that it’s finally a good time to be a SaGa fan. Between the remakes and remasters and new releases, I didn’t expect to see so many SaGa games over the past couple of years, but here we are! While not as well-known as Dragon Quest or Final Fantasy, it’s still a fascinating franchise, and this is arguably one of the more memorable games in the series.

I’ve played the original SaGa Frontier 2, but it’s been a significant amount of time. I’ve always liked the mature storytelling and challenge that comes with this franchise, but for all the good in this remaster, it also unfortunately carries some of the negatives with it. Not enough to deter me from having a good time, though!

What exactly is SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered, anyway?

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered brings back a classic PlayStation RPG back into the limelight in a beautiful way. Players go through a fascinating trip through the eyes of two people. A “Digger” named Wil, who stumbles into a truly powerful object through his travels. His story will ultimately intersect with Gustave, a noble who has to find a way to manage in a world where he doesn’t quite fit in.

It all starts here - will you start as Wil or Gustave? You aren't bound to either, thankfully (Image via Square Enix)

Players go through chapters of this game, each one set in a different time period. It tells micro-stories that are ultimately connected, as you see the experiences, successes and failures of both Wil Knights, Gustave, Cordelia, and so many other characters. Both stories are equally interesting, though they tell very different stories.

Wil’s story is very combat focused and will almost immediately thrust you into the heat of things. It has all the difficulty and frustration the SaGa franchise can be known for — weapons having limited durations, having to juggle learning new skills in combat with surviving and winning, and managing your LP. I don’t think the challenge is a bad thing, but if you’re new to the series, you may want to start with Gustave, as his route is easier in some regards.

What’s new in SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered?

Once chosen, you cannot undo this one. Make it wisely (Image via Square Enix)

I do appreciate that you can choose to play with or without the new content in SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered, but I can’t imagine wanting to play without it. That’s just me though — if you want to, don’t let me stop you! There are a few things to highlight that are new to the game. New Game Events can fill in the gaps between untold portions of the story, and this includes putting some new party members in the game — huge fan of this.

Characters who join you late in the game can be seriously hindered though. They have to be leveled up and grinded for stats like everyone else. Thankfully, the Parameter Inheritance system lets you take a character not in your party and use their stats to enhance someone else. It’s a great catch-up mechanic.

There are also Enhanced Bosses, New Game+, and you can send Diggers on Expeditions to pick up free loot. You even have New Game+, if you want to come back and perhaps challenge some of those powerful bosses on a more even footing. So there’s plenty to love when it comes to new features.

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered’s combat is still enjoyable, but also quite stressful at the same time

Duels give you a solid chance to learn some new techniques, and win a fight with pure skill (Image via Square Enix)

You have three types of combat in SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered: Your standard turn-based, squad battles, duels, and tactical warfare. There will be times you’ll be forced to do specific battle types, but it doesn’t feel unfair to me at all. The challenge in combat comes from managing your resources (WP, SP, LP), and learning new skills and combos with your party members.

Duels felt like the place where I learned the most combat skills, as well. These are just simple, one-on-one fights where you use a series of commands — attack and utility — to try and defeat a foe, and again, learn new techniques. The tactical warfare battles are neat but also very frustrating.

Combat is done via a turn-based system, where each character uses spells, attacks, or skills. These cost either WP (Weapon Points) or SP (Skill/Spell Points). The Weapon Points are far more concerning, especially if you're caught in many back-to-back fights. You have to really think tactically, and consider what you're doing when, unless you brought back-up gear.

Running an enemy out of reserves takes a lot of effort, so plan wisely to avoid that outcome (Image via Square Enix)

If you don’t defeat the enemy squad in a turn, they refresh and heal, and you have to beat them all again, until they run out of reserves. This leads to grouping up, or overwhelming a unit with tons of force. This can also leave you ignoring your objectives, and lead to a restart. It takes getting used to, but I enjoy it nonetheless.

Unfortunately, SaGa Frontier 2 is still remarkably cryptic

What you should do (and when) isn't always so clear in SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered (Image via Square Enix)

Thankfully, there are walkthroughs from the “Good Old Days” for SaGa Frontier 2, because I certainly don’t remember as much of it as I thought. It’s easy to miss events, or other important things because you charge forward in the story. On top of that, plenty of in-game mechanics aren’t clearly highlighted.

In a way, I appreciate that. It keeps true to the original game, and makes you really put in a lot of effort when it comes to exploration, and sorting out what the game throws at you. There are also little things that can make the game a bit frustrating, and that’s the backdrop. Sure, it’s a gorgeous watercolor, but the depth makes figuring out where you can or cannot go a little frustrating sometimes.

The music and presentation for SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered are delightful

Every backdrop is a real masterpiece (Image via Square Enix)

I had forgotten just how pretty SaGa Frontier 2 was, until I saw it on a brilliant, 4K TV. The watercolor art style for the backdrops is gorgeous, even if it does occasionally lead to me getting confused when it comes to exploring a map.

The music is catchy, and the character designs are solid as well. The sprites in combat are quality as well, as are the backdrops the battles take place in. It perfectly recreates the presentation of the classic game.

Final thoughts

You can even use the Pocketstation exclusive mini-game to farm up plenty of gear (Image via Square Enix)

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered is a delightful project. It adds plenty of quality-of-life features and updates to make the game accessible but also keeps what makes the entry in the series such a treasured experience. From the fragmented storytelling, to the cryptic, even sometimes confusing experience, it’s a joy from start to finish.

So many great, emotional moments await in SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered. I forgot how powerful this adventure was, on an emotional level, until I really got hip deep into the stories of both Gustave and Wil. Newcomers to the series will have quite a lot to learn, but it’s worth taking the time to do so. It’s deep, challenging, and emotionally satisfying.

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered

Square Enix's latest remaster keeps true to what made this game so great - and frustrating (Image via Sportskeeda & Square Enix)

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mobile

PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mobile Reviewed On: PlayStation 5 (Code provided by Square Enix)

PlayStation 5 (Code provided by Square Enix) Developer: Square Enix, Bullets

Square Enix, Bullets Publisher: Square Enix

Square Enix Release Date: March 27, 2025

