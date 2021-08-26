Saints Row Reboot: Meet all the factions ruling Santo Ileso

Volition and Deep Silver’s Saints Row reboot takes the players to Santo Illeso, a city inspired by the South West region of the USA. The city will feature the usual sandbox experience like previous games and will also have a co-op option.

The Santo Ileso has a total of nine districts, each having its own defining characteristics. According to Volition, the Santo Ileso is the biggest Saints Row world ever built by them and has various activities for players to enjoy. The city is the biggest Saints Row map ever made by its creators so far.

However, a Saints Row game isn’t Saints Row without any gang warfare going on. Santo Ileso has three primary groups and gangs with Saints Row’s revival, Los Panteros, the defense industry of Marshal and Idols. To conquer Santo Ileso, players have to deal with these organizations and make their way up being the biggest crime group in the city.

All the factions in Saints Row’s Santo Ileso

Los Panteros are native street gangs who are all about strength and endurance. All of them are equipped with heavy melee-based weapons, which fits their tough and brutal lifestyle. Being the natives of Santo Ileso, the gang lives with pride and embraces the traditions of the city. Their gang headquarters are located in the old abandoned Scorpion motors factory in Santo Ileso.

The Marshal Defense Industries is a private military conglomerate and the owner of the industrial district of Santo Ileso. The Marshal Defense Industries is all about precision, marksmanship, an advanced arsenal of weaponry, and wealth. All the faction members are equipped with high-end technology and gadgets to contain their enemies.

The Idols is the third and most stylish crime group in Saints Row. The flashy and pristine nature of the group makes them unique among the other three groups. The members of this crime group are very much agile which makes it super hard to hit them back. The Idols control the upper part of Santo Ileso and they mostly spend time partying around.

The Saints are headed by the player themselves called “boss” and has three members, Neenah, Kevin, and Eli. Each of these members is from a different Santo Ileso organization and they all share the same goal of becoming the rulers of Santo Illeso.

