Saints Row: Release date, pricing, and more

Volition and Deep Silver officially announced the much-rumored Saints Row game during Gamescom Opening Night Live with Geoff Keighley.

Saints Row is one of the most iconic third-person open-world action shooter sandboxes of the mid-2000s and early-2010s. The player takes on the role of a custom character, simply dubbed The Boss, who is the leader of the Third Streets Saints.

The new Saints Row is a reboot, taking the player to a new town called Santo Ileso with a new cast of characters. The player will once again work with their fellow saints to build a new criminal empire.

While it all sounds exciting, the real question on everyone’s mind is, when is the game launching?

Saints Row launches in February 2022

The new Saints Row, developed by Volition and published by Deep Silver, launches on February 25, 2022, for all major home consoles and PCs through the Epic Games Store.

Attention Saints! An update has landed in Steelport for the Xbox One and PS4 loading issue



You can find all the information on the patch notes here, https://t.co/xl5wie6RVb



Thank you for your patience while we fixed this💜



Now get back out there Saints, cause some chaos 😎 pic.twitter.com/mloguoDLSw — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) July 9, 2021

The player, alongside the other three saints, Eli, Neenah, and Kevin, takes on the different factions of Santa Ileso to build a new criminal empire. From iconic activities like Insurance Fraud to new gameplay mechanics like building toxic waste processors, Saints Row is a mix of old and new activities for the players to wreak havoc with.

Previously, Saints Row: the Third- Remastered, was launched exclusively through the Epic Games Store.

Less than 24 hours Saints!



We just wanna say we fucking love you ⚜️💜



Watch the reveal with the Saints Row team at https://t.co/fIIhpFzOBW tomorrow from the #OpeningNightLive pre-showhttps://t.co/Fak4BwlpyS pic.twitter.com/88I08Z6SnC — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) August 24, 2021

The game will be playable both as an untethered co-op and as solo play, and players will be able to call upon the Saints for backup during tight situations.

The developers haven’t mentioned anything regarding pricing or editions, but it is expected to have the industry standard $59.99 price tag, though that information is purely speculation at this point.

Saints Row launches on February 25, 2021, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, for players to jump in and wreck havoc throughout Santa Ilseo with the new Saints.

Edited by Ashish Yadav