Saints Row’s character upgrade and player progression takes inspiration from its previous iterations involving stamina and health enhancement 

Saints Row is an RPG game, so player progression is obviously going to play an important role in character development.

In all of the previous games, player progression has been an integral part of the core gameplay. Players could choose from a wide variety of perks that would change depending on the style of play. It started with increasing basic features like stamina and health up to increasing ammo reserves and maximizing melee combat strength.

Therefore, the kind of development that is going to be possible within the latest iteration is obviously a talking point. Considering the size and scale of this game, it only leads to questions on whether it will have something new or whether it will have the same old things as the previous versions of the game.

As of now, there does not seem to be much information regarding this idea.

Player progression in Saints Row will comprise of perks and skill points

The character progression aspect within Saints Row is still a mystery as of now. Developers Volition has not provided much information on how different the new system is going to be. However, as per the developers, it is not an exact copy of what the studio has done in the past.

It is, however, inspired by previous versions of Saints Row and will have the general aspects which players usually expect in an RPG game. This involves experience points to gain from missions, activities, skill points to use and perks that players will have access towards as they progress. This is pretty general to how games of this kind work.

However, if any prediction is made, then there is a possibility that the skill tree could be expansive in nature. In most modern games, characters have skill trees which are often specific to some of them. Players usually have the option to choose the character and the skill tree according to their liking.

Saints Row’s latest version is going to be expansive in scale, with player freedom being the key focus. Therefore, it will not come as a surprise in case players are presented with a vivid range of skills that have never been presented before.

However, this is only a guess and Saints Row players will have to wait for more information from the devs themselves to get a deeper look into what it has to offer. Ideally, the aspect of skill trees and customizations are something that define the success of a game.

Therefore, most players will look for something where every build is going to feel exclusive. Hopefully, Volition might have thought about this beforehand and developed their game accordingly.

