Saints Row’s empire building in Santo Ileso will be directly affected by the player’s in-game decisions

Saints Row is set to provide a wide variety of options for players to ensure exclusivity. This also goes when it comes to taking over the city and the way in which they want to run the same.

Saints Row is ultimately a game where criminal activity takes precedence when it comes to core gameplay. This means that players will have to indulge in activities where they will take over the city in style. Taking over is not going to be easy as players will have to build a network and start everything from the ground up.

Player freedom has always been an integral part of Saints Row. However, in previous versions of the game, the choices did not have any significant impact on the ending. In the latest Saints Row game, however, the chances are that the game ending will be affected by the decisions that they make as this is usually a common trend in modern day games.

Less than 24 hours Saints!



We just wanna say we fucking love you ⚜️💜



Watch the reveal with the Saints Row team at https://t.co/fIIhpFzOBW tomorrow from the #OpeningNightLive pre-showhttps://t.co/Fak4BwlpyS pic.twitter.com/88I08Z6SnC — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) August 24, 2021

In either case, one confirmed aspect is that the player choices are also going to affect the world which they plan to run on their own terms.

Expanding an empire within Saints Row is going to mean expanding gameplay options

It is true that the Saints will initially have to start everything from scratch. They are going to be a start-up within Santo Ileso and everything has to be built from the very beginning. Every venture that the Saints take part in is going to be an organized operation all across the city.

However, the fun part starts here as once the Saints have taken over a place, it is going to open up more opportunities. This means more job options, more ways to earn money and more quests to take part within that district. At the same time, as players take over territories, they will have empty lands to build things on them.

Players will have full freedom regarding what they want to build. The criminal businesses that are going to be run in those plots will also be at the discretion of the player. However, once players make a decision, that is going to affect the game world and players will face the consequence of the same. Therefore, decision-making is going to be key in gaining success.

Players will have varied options to choose from, including drug rackets, arms dealerships, or auto theft, to name a few. Whatever the players do, the game is going to add a Saints Row twist to the same in order to ensure that everything feels unique and exclusive.

This feels extremely well-done and hopefully the implementation will be the same as well. Player freedom is the key behind this new Saints Row game. The massive city of Santo Ileso combined with the player choices means that the options are going to be endless. This Saints Row game, therefore, should get players excited as it is going to represent the massive vision and creativity of Volition.

Edited by Ashish Yadav