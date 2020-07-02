Sanhok vs Erangel: Which one is the better map in PUBG Mobile

A comparison between two of the most played maps in PUBG Mobile.

Both Sanhok and Erangel provide a contrasting gameplay experience to the players.

PUBG Mobile, image via Agami esports

PUBG Mobile has several elements that make the game interesting to play. One of the major aspects of the game is its varied map choices. Whether it is the rainy grasslands of Sanhok or scorching desert land of Miramar, the game ensures players experience all kinds of maps.

Sanhok and Erangel are two of the most played maps in PUBG Mobile, with Erangel being the oldest. Both the maps are well designed and detailed. This article focuses on both the maps and distinguishes them on basis of several factors.

PUBG Mobile: Erangel vs Sanhok

Erangel

PUBG Mobile Erangel, image via altchar

Erangel was the first map introduced in the game. It is an abandoned Russian military island, covered with patches of forests, urban areas and sea. The map is gigantic and usually requires a vehicle to travel across important landmarks.

Despite being the oldest map, Erangel is challenging to play because of its unique terrain and diversity of open spaces and urban clunks of buildings. The map also offers high and low ground areas which make sniping and long range shooting a viable option.

Urban areas give close combat opportunities to the players. A vast sea connecting the main map to a small military base island makes safe zones even more challenging to predict.

Advertisement

Sanhok

PUBG Mobile Sanhok map, image via daily express

The developers released Sanhok after Erangel, marking it an interesting addition to the game. It is a much smaller map in comparison to Erangel. The map is inspired from Thailand and Philippines, and the map developers visited and observed the place before creating it for the game.

Sanhok comprises of huge grasslands and green covers. The map feels like a classic tropical rainforest in-game. Most of the combats in the map are close quarters where enemies are difficult to spot behind covers of forest and prone under long grasses.

Conclusion (Opinion)

PUBG Mobile, image via hd wallpapers

Both Erangel and Sanhok are great maps for experiencing the depths of PUBG Mobile. However, it is important to point out the Erangel is the most played map of the game. It is like the Dust 2 of Counterstrike if one is familiar with Valve’s FPS shooter.

The map artists have designed Sanhok beautifully but the long grasslands and rainy weather occasionally interrupt the crisp gameplay. Although, the advantage is minimal but Erangel definitely feels more polished and better.