Santo Ileso in Saints Row is going to be the biggest city Volition has ever built

Santo Ileso in Saints Row is going to be a representation of the South West region of the United States of America.

It is an ambitious and diverse city that clearly showcases the vision of the developers. The idea behind Santo Ileso was to build something unique and colorful. The developers wanted to ensure that the iconic aspects of the southern expanse are maintained along with the culture that represents the area. However, at the same time, they also wanted to ensure that the city has its own identity which will make it feel unique.

The idea behind Santo Ileso in Saints Row was diversity and it seems Volition has managed to achieve the same in style.

The rich and diverse culture within Santo Ileso is bound to excite Saints Row fans

The idea behind Santo Ileso is to provide a modern city that will be comprised of districts. There are going to be a total of nine districts and each will be different from the other in terms of visuals as well as culture. The theme and life-style of the people living within those districts is going to vary as well, thereby ensuring that variety is always maintained within the game.

El Dorado is one of the districts within Saints Row which is going to represent a mix of grind and glitz. On the other hand, Monte Vista is going to represent pools and parties. This district is going to be the home of the rich and those houses along with the people are going to be representative of the same.

The fun, however, does not end here as the districts in Santo Ileso are going to provide traversal variety as well. The financial district, for instance, is an area that will showcase tall skyscrapers and players can have a lot of fun jumping down the top of a building using parachutes.

The Rodeo district, however, is a well planned and picturesque city. This district has exclusive restaurants, spas and retreats meant for the rich and wealthy.

In short, Santo Ileso within Saints Row is a perfect representation of the Wild West that is going to encapsulate players quite a lot. It is meant to provide something big and exclusive that players might not have experienced ever in their life.

Players will have the freedom to go wild and do whatever they want within this city without any limits. Santo Ileso is bound to be the very best that Saints Row has to offer.

