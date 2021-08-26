Saints Row: Which platforms is the reboot releasing on?

Saints Row is back after a long hiatus, this time as a reboot. Developed by Volition and published by Deep Silver, the game was announced from the stage of Gamescom Opening Night Live with Geoff Keighley.

The third-person open-world series emerged as an over-the-top and more outrageous brother of the Grand Theft Auto series. The series, in fact, took the absurd to the very extreme with Saints Row IV and Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, where the games featured aliens, superpowers and whatnot.

This time, with the reboot, Saints Row seems to have taken a more grounded approach to their game design. While the part and parcel over-the-top humor of its predecessors is present, the devs have aimed for a much more realistic all-round setting for the game.

Which platforms is the Saints Row reboot releasing on?

The new Saints Row, developed by Volition and published by Deep Silver, launches on 25 February 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store.

While the game is slated for release on both previous- and next-gen consoles, there has been no official word about next-gen specific features in the new Saints Row game. However, it is expected that there will be more information coming about this before the game’s release next year.

When it comes to the co-op experience, which is a focal point of the Saints Row reboot, there will be cross-play support. This is an important step when it comes to making sure the game does not have a fractured community due to different consoles at the players’ disposal.

The Saints Row reboot will feature a mission-based narrative along with open-world activities leveraging the sandbox aspect of the game. Santo Ileso, the new region that the game is set in, is inspired by the US southwest. Along with vast deserts with sparse towns in between, Santo Ileso will have populous cityscapes with tall skyscrapers.

Playing either solo or in a 2-player co-op, players will be able to wreak havoc in the quintessential Saints Row fashion in the reboot as well.

