Scout Invitational Tournament quarter-finals: Team Mayhem on top, Omen Elites at 11

Finals Standings (Source: Scout's Management)

The overall final standings of the Scout Invitational Tournament Quarter-finals have been released a few hours ago. A total of 4 matches have been played today, and, Team Mayhem, with overall 48 points stands top at the points table of Day 1 of the quarter-finals. All-time favourites and kings of FPP, Team Omen Elites, placed at 11th place with overall 19 points.

Scout announced the Scout Invitational Tournament a few weeks ago, where the top 16 teams from 'underdog' qualifiers will compete against 16 PMPL teams in the semi-finals of the PUBG tournament. The top 16 teams from the semi-final stage will move on to the finals. The tournament is being played in the first-person perspective (FPP) mode.

Scout Invitational Tournament Day 1: Overall Standings

Source: Scout's Management

Team God's Reign, the first runner up of PUBG Mobile India Series 2019, disappointed their fans by standing at 22nd place with overall 11 total points. Team INSANE stood at 19th place with a total of 13 points. The overall points table of the remaining 20 teams follows:

20-30 Teams (Source: Scout's Management)

The last 10 teams of the standings contain some big names like RAW Official, Big Secret, and C7S. This signifies the difficulty level of the Scout Invitational Tournament where you have no aim assist, no auto pickup, no auto doors open, and no auto-reloading.

30-40 (Source: Scout's Management)

The tournament will go on till May 13, and all the four groups A, B, C, and D, will be playing against each other for three consecutive days. The list of teams will have 16 underdogs (from all across the world) and 16 top teams from the PMPL South Asia region. The list has a lot of new names which many have never heard of before, although most teams have participated in the PMIS, the PMCO, and other top competitive tournaments.