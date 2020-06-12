Scout PUBG Mobile ID, setup and more

If you're a PUBG Mobile enthusiast, get to know more about one of the most popular players, Scout.

Tanmay Singh, popularly known as Scout, streams his PUBG Mobile gameplay on Youtube.

Scout. Image: Quora.

PUBG Mobile has reached the hearts of many mobile players in India. The battle royale game has provided a platform to many Indian players to showcase their mobile gaming skills. Many of these players are now opting for mobile gaming as their career option.

One of the most popular Indian PUBG Mobile players, Scout, has impressed PUBG Mobile enthusiasts with his impressive gameplay.

The real name of 'Scout' is Tanmay Singh. He was born in Valsad, Gujarat and he is 22 years old.

Scout PUBG Mobile ID

The PUBG Mobile ID of Scout is 5144286984.

Scout's YouTube channel

Scout started his YouTube channel way back in 2018 and over the course of nearly two years, he has garnered over a million subscribers. He uploads videos of himself playing PUBG Mobile and makes his viewers aware about the various features of PUBG Mobile.

Team Fnatic

Advertisement

Scout along with his teammates. Image: The Indian Esports.

He is the in-game leader of the global PUBG Mobile team Fnatic and has taken part in various tournaments. In an interview with Indian Express, he said, “In your own team if you mess up, there is not much pressure from anyone, however, if you have a big name like Fnatic behind you there is a lot of pressure due to the huge name that the company carries.”

Scout's Improvement

In spite of being such a good player, Scout always looks for opportunities to be better at the game. This involves watching the streams of global teams and taking inspiration from their style of play. He believes in investing in the theoretical as well as practical part of the game. The theoretical part of the game involves joining and exchanging opinions on Discord and discussing about various strategies with his teammates.

Scout uses the 4 Finger Claw Setup and plays in an iPhone XR. He is also good friends with another famous PUBG Mobile player, Mortal.