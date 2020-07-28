Scout PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, setup and more

PUBG Mobile has become a household name in India. The popularity of the battle royale game, combined with its rise in the competitive front, has paved the way for the emergence of many professional gamers and content creators in the country.

Tanmay ‘Scout’ Singh is one of the biggest names in the PUBG Mobile community in India. He is a popular content creator and a professional PUBG Mobile player.

In this article, we take a look at Scout’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats and more.

PUBG Mobile ID of Scout

PUBG Mobile ID of Scout

The PUBG Mobile ID of Scout is 5144286984 and his in-game alias is ORsc0ut.

Here are his stats for Season 14 of PUBG Mobile:

His stats in the current season

His stats in the current season

Scout has only played squad mode in Season 14. Till date, he has 45 matches in the ongoing season and has a K/D ratio of 5.56, which is simply amazing. He has also played 10 squad matches in the Europe region and has a very impressive K/D of 12.90

Advertisement

His stats in the Season 13

In the previous season, Scout played only one ‘duo’ match and has over 481 squad matches with a K/D of 5.90.

Scout uses the 4 finger claw method and plays PUBG Mobile using an iPhone 11 Pro Max. You can watch his hand cam below:

Scout’s Professional Career

Scout played for Team IND in late 2018 and early 2019. During his stint with Team IND, they finished second at the PUBG Mobile Club Open - Spring Split: India 2019. He later went on to play for Fnatic. He is currently playing for Orange Rock in the ongoing World League Spring East 2020.

Scout’s YouTube Channel

Scout started his YouTube channel in August 2018. Since then, he has amassed over 2.27 million subscribers and has 251 million views combined.

His Social Media accounts

Instagram: Click Here

Twitter: Click Here