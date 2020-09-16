Scout’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Tanmay Singh, better known to his absolutely massive audience as "Scout", is one of the biggest PUBG Mobile streamers from India. He is currently playing Free Fire due to the PUBG Mobile ban in the country.

The 24-year-old rose to prominence by streaming PUBG Mobile and competing in leagues and tournaments. He now regularly streams Free Fire and seems to be enjoying it.

Scout has taken quite well to Free Fire and is already racking up pretty impressive stats. He recently also featured in one of Dr DisRespect's streams, which is truly a testament to his popularity, to be collaborating with arguably the most popular streamer of today.

Scout’s Free Fire ID

Scout’s Free Fire ID is 2339156229, and his IGN is ImFakeScout. He is currently not a part of any clan.

Free Fire is one of the most-played battle royale games in the mobile game community and has further risen in popularity after the ban on PUBG Mobile.

Lifetime Stats

Scout has only played about 13 games in Squad, and his win tally is currently at 5, bringing up his win rate to about 38%. This is exceptionally good but given the smaller sample space of only 13 games, fans can only hope Scout maintains his dominant run in Free Fire.

With 76 kills to his name in Free Fire, his K/D ratio is 9.50. He has also managed to stay within the top three 12 times, which is an impressive tally for someone still new to the game.

In Duos Mode, Scout has only played 2 games and managed to bag 2 kills. When it comes to Solo games, he has racked up 10 kills but many more are sure to come in Free Fire.

Ranked Stats

Clash Squad Career Stats