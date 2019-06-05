×
Sega Genesis/Mega Drive Mini games finalized amongst some other surprises

Kevin C. Sullivan
News
6   //    05 Jun 2019, 02:10 IST

Genesis/Mega Drive Mini
Genesis/Mega Drive Mini

Let's face it: it was only a matter of time before Sega decided to get into the "classic mini" console game. What we didn't realize at the time was just how "all in" they were going to go with it. Now, we know.

The final line-up of games has been revealed and it contains an astonishing 42 titles - two more than expected. Much like how Nintendo included the long unreleased Star Fox 2 on their SNES Classic, the Genesis/Mega Drive Mini (we're just going to call it the Genesis Mini from here on in) will feature two rare games itself. (h/t GameSpot)

Tetris
Tetris

The first is Tetris, a game you wouldn't think would be rare, but on the Genesis, it actually is - only three physical copies of it are known to exist (and I guess they bestow upon their owners magical powers or something, I suppose. I don't know how these things work). It's hard to believe there's a console that doesn't have a form of Tetris on it, but there you go.

Darius
Darius

The second game is the port of the classic arcade game Darius, which is a frenetic shoot-'em-up that does not, sadly, feature the singer from Hootie and the Blowfish. This is a brand new port of the game, brought over exclusively for the Genesis Mini. The original arcade game used three screens and was awesome. This port only needs one screen, though, so worry not.

Also, Sega announced a few cosmetic add-ons for the Mini: recreations of the Sega CD, 32X, and a Sonic the Hedgehog cartridge (what? No Sonic and Knuckles?) to build the infamous SEGA TOWER OF POWER! Sadly, these add-ons aren't functional, are just for looks and only available in Japan.

Here's the whole list on games that come on the Mini:

  1. Sonic The Hedgehog
  2. Ecco the Dolphin
  3. Castlevania: Bloodlines
  4. Space Harrier 2
  5. Shining Force
  6. Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
  7. ToeJam & Earl
  8. Comix Zone
  9. Altered Beast
  10. Gunstar Heroes
  11. Earthworm Jim
  12. Sonic The Hedgehog 2
  13. Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
  14. World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
  15. Contra: Hard Corps
  16. Thunder Force III
  17. Super Fantasy Zone
  18. Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
  19. Streets of Rage 2
  20. Landstalker
  21. Mega Man®: The Wily Wars
  22. Street Fighter II®: Special Champion Edition
  23. Ghouls 'n Ghosts® 
  24. Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
  25. Beyond Oasis
  26. Golden Axe
  27. Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
  28. Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball
  29. Vectorman
  30. Wonder Boy in Monster World 
  31. Tetris®
  32. Darius
  33. Road Rash II
  34. Strider®
  35. Virtua Fighter 2
  36. Alisia Dragoon
  37. Kid Chameleon
  38. Monster World IV
  39. Eternal Champions
  40. Columns
  41. Dynamite Headdy
  42. Light Crusader
Personally, I would have rather seen Shining Force II on there, but, I already own it and also, nobody cares what I think.

Available on September 19, 2019 (huh... 09/19/19), this mini bad boy will cost $79.99/£69.99/€79.99/AUD$139.95.

Is there any Genesis/Mega Drive game you would have like to have been added? Of course there is. Hope on down to the comments and let us know.

