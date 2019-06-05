Sega Genesis/Mega Drive Mini games finalized amongst some other surprises

Genesis/Mega Drive Mini

Let's face it: it was only a matter of time before Sega decided to get into the "classic mini" console game. What we didn't realize at the time was just how "all in" they were going to go with it. Now, we know.

The final line-up of games has been revealed and it contains an astonishing 42 titles - two more than expected. Much like how Nintendo included the long unreleased Star Fox 2 on their SNES Classic, the Genesis/Mega Drive Mini (we're just going to call it the Genesis Mini from here on in) will feature two rare games itself. (h/t GameSpot)

Tetris

The first is Tetris, a game you wouldn't think would be rare, but on the Genesis, it actually is - only three physical copies of it are known to exist (and I guess they bestow upon their owners magical powers or something, I suppose. I don't know how these things work). It's hard to believe there's a console that doesn't have a form of Tetris on it, but there you go.

Darius

The second game is the port of the classic arcade game Darius, which is a frenetic shoot-'em-up that does not, sadly, feature the singer from Hootie and the Blowfish. This is a brand new port of the game, brought over exclusively for the Genesis Mini. The original arcade game used three screens and was awesome. This port only needs one screen, though, so worry not.

Also, Sega announced a few cosmetic add-ons for the Mini: recreations of the Sega CD, 32X, and a Sonic the Hedgehog cartridge (what? No Sonic and Knuckles?) to build the infamous SEGA TOWER OF POWER! Sadly, these add-ons aren't functional, are just for looks and only available in Japan.

Here's the whole list on games that come on the Mini:

Sonic The Hedgehog Ecco the Dolphin Castlevania: Bloodlines Space Harrier 2 Shining Force Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine ToeJam & Earl Comix Zone Altered Beast Gunstar Heroes Earthworm Jim Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Contra: Hard Corps Thunder Force III Super Fantasy Zone Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master Streets of Rage 2 Landstalker Mega Man®: The Wily Wars Street Fighter II®: Special Champion Edition Ghouls 'n Ghosts® Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle Beyond Oasis Golden Axe Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball Vectorman Wonder Boy in Monster World Tetris® Darius Road Rash II Strider® Virtua Fighter 2 Alisia Dragoon Kid Chameleon Monster World IV Eternal Champions Columns Dynamite Headdy Light Crusader

Personally, I would have rather seen Shining Force II on there, but, I already own it and also, nobody cares what I think.

Available on September 19, 2019 (huh... 09/19/19), this mini bad boy will cost $79.99/£69.99/€79.99/AUD$139.95.

Is there any Genesis/Mega Drive game you would have like to have been added? Of course there is. Hope on down to the comments and let us know.