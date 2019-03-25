Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - 5 early tips you must know

Sekiro

Sekiro: Shadows die Twice is a brutal action adventure game with the DNA of its forefathers-Dark Souls 1-3 and Bloodborne. Some of the early impressions, as well as mechanics, may have created the illusion that Sekiro is a relatively easier game than the Studio FromSoftware's previous entries.

Sadly that is not the case and if anything Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice might even feel tougher than the likes of Dark Souls 1 and Bloodborne if you don't know how to play it right. So here are 5 necessary tips that will help you figure out the game's basic structure and how it works.

#1 Practice with the training dummy

In the initial hours of the game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice does try to be user-friendly. It provides you with a training dummy: a person who can't die with whom you can practice. Practicing with him is of utmost importance, especially for the veteran souls' players because of how different this game actually is. The dummy guy will teach you basic combat techniques such as deflection, managing your postures- on which the entire game revolves around.

#2 Finding gourd seeds

Gourd Seeds in Sekiro is the most essential item you'll find because it will increase the capacity of the number of Healing gourds (Healing potions) you can carry at a moment. You can do so by giving them to lady Emma in the Dilapidated Temple. Finding them should be your priority in the first few areas of the game.

#3. Being Stealthy

Stealth in Sekiro might seem optional but in one way it's not. If you do not take advantage of the stealth encounters then the game will become incredibly tough to beat. Also, many of the tougher enemies like the mini-bosses usually have two healths (Yes, you have to take them out twice). But you can easily kill them once from the stealth finishing move from behind. This does 50% of your job without any difficulty.

#4. Taking help of the prosthetics

Sekiro's prosthetic arm serves more than just providing gameplay variety in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In fact, some of the enemy types can be easily taken out with the help of specific prosthetic weapons.

For example, the red-eyed chain ogre is ferocious and taking it down by just using your sword is almost impossible. But if you use the flame barrel which you can find in The Hirata State mission of the game, taking down the chained ogre becomes a piece of cake. So keep a lookout for different prosthetics you can find in Sekiro's world.

#5. Eavesdropping

Eavesdropping plays a big role in Sekiro since it provides key information regarding the location of a specific prosthetic or the weakness of a particular mini-boss. Or sometimes just basic insight about what lies ahead in the next area you're going to enter.

