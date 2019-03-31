×
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Game Review

Ishu
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
11   //    31 Mar 2019, 11:08 IST

Image Origin (https://www.sekirothegame.com/gallery)
Image Origin (https://www.sekirothegame.com/gallery)

Sekiro is the recent entry in the gaming inventory by FromSoftware. This Ninja-Samurai combination is relatable to Tomb Raider for action sequences and stealth action parkour from the Assassins Creed series.

Sekiro is full of gruesome deaths, creative monsters, micro-second decisions and secrets to be discovered. You need a high level of hand-eye coordination to perform timed attacks and stealth kills. 

This game stays true to the saying "The journey is more important than the destination" because you will remember the jumps, the kills, the deaths and not that you killed the final boss.

Image Origin (https://www.sekirothegame.com/gallery)
Image Origin (https://www.sekirothegame.com/gallery)

Sekiro brought back the forgotten parts of the 2000s games. Fountain-like save checkpoints from the Prince of Persia series, beautiful locations and stories similar to uncharted 3.

The main protagonist Sekiro features an Edward Elric style prosthetic limb which can throw grappling ropes to climb rooftops and other anchor points.

Grappling ropes speeds up the process of exploration or helps to flee from fights if the ground starts to warm up a little. You can buy Sekiro from steam at 3,999, and it's not fluctuating which means that Sekiro got high demand and people are willing to pay a high price for the same.

Image Origin (https://www.sekirothegame.com/gallery)
Image Origin (https://www.sekirothegame.com/gallery)

As the name clarifies "Shadows Die Twice". You as an undying Shinobi have a gift to resurrect yourself upon death. Although, it comes with consequences that you will consider each time. Every time we die, Sekiro loses half the experience and currency with the ability to run back to your corpse and collect the goods dropped. Although, there is a way called the Unseen Aid, which in Layman's term is a penalty-free death.

Things start to get complex here; each idol/sculptor gives a single-use resurrection which you will eventually use. But if you die the second time, then there's a chance that you are playing with fire. It would decrease the chances of Unseen aid until it reaches a minimum of 5%.

Image Origin (https://www.sekirothegame.com/gallery)
Image Origin (https://www.sekirothegame.com/gallery)

The Verdict - Sekiro never fails to surprise you by throwing unique and challenging enemies in a high graphics demanding environment. It can get so intense that you can develop muscle memory to stand toe-to-toe with the enemy.

Sekiro is brutal during combat, exhausting when you die in the same spot, again and again, relaxing due to smooth, high damage moves.

