Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice- How to easily beat the 'Guardian Ape' boss in Sunken Valley (Phase 2)

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Feature
6   //    09 Apr 2019, 09:04 IST

Guardian Ape in Sekiro
Guardian Ape in Sekiro

(For Phase 1 of this battle, click here.)

So you made it this far? Congrats! But the job is far from over. In fact, it's going get even deadlier because the Guardian Ape now yields a sword in his one hand and also because he's holding his head in the other which is well, creepy.


Anyways so the second phase of this Guardian Ape boss battle is even easier if you figure out one more important thing. And that is staying behind his back all the time. Now if you guys remember Vicar Amelia from Bloodborne, the key to taking her down was to stay behind her back and churn out enough damage till the time she couldn't take it anymore. Well, same is the case here, although this one's a little riskier and time-consuming.

Now, first of all, there are two attacks that the Guardian Ape will put out early which could be beneficial for you. The first one is a series of attacks which you can deflect easily. Now deflecting them at the right moment is critical, especially the last attack because if you do that then it will stun the Guardian Ape. Meaning he's all yours for a couple of seconds.

Now the second attack is when he will swim/float towards you while raining attacks straight up. Jumping up and targeting his back is the perfect way to deal with some major damage as he can't turn around at that moment.

Now there are two dangerous attacks with flashing of that red kanji symbol that can outright kill you. One of them is when he lunges forward with his sword. Simply dodge straight up because his angle is towards the right. Quickly go behind his back to put in some slices.

Now the next and the most difficult move to evade from is when he starts to scream which as a result leads to the terror damage and will immediately kill you if you don't get out of its radar quickly. Other than these new attack patterns, he might occasionally jump from mid-air towards you like in phase 1. Quickly dash forward to evade that.

Keeping all the above points clear in your head as well as watching the given video of my playthrough will get you through this gigantic boss fairly easy.

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
