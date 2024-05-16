Sekiro vs Ghost of Tsushima: differences and similarities explored

Sekiro and Ghost of Tsushima are often compared extensively by fans, despite releasing a year apart from each other. The primary reason for this comparison is their shared setting, as well as to some extent, their combat systems, even though their narratives and progressions are quite distinct.

Sekiro is more of an action-adventure experience with a hint of soul-like DNA in the mix. Sucker Punch's title is a straightforward open-world action game, with a very accessible combat system and emphasis on delivering a cinematic story, akin to most PlayStation first-party exclusives.

Despite their differences both the games share similarities which are mostly thematic. Here's a look at all the similarities and differences between FromSoftware's Sekiro and Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Similarities between Sekiro and Ghost of Tsushima

1) Setting

Both games feature a truly breathtaking historical setting (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

Both Sekrio and Ghost of Tsushima are set in the backdrop of Japanese history, albeit from different periods. Both of these games feature an amazing rendition of Japan's historical architecture and atmosphere, with lush valleys, fields of reeds, and impeccable use of vibrancy and color.

While Sekiro diverges a bit into the supernatural realm later in the story, Sucker Punch's title stays grounded, for the most part.

2) Combat system

Sekiro features a fast-paced combat system (Image via FromSoftware)

The combat system of both these games primarily revolves around clashing swords and parrying attacks. Both titles are built with the sword-clashing fantasy in mind, allowing players to feel the impact of their attacks as they progress towards becoming a skilled samurai, or a shinobi, depending on the amount of time they put into the game's combat system.

3) Focus on historical accuracy

Both games put heavy emphasis on their historical aspects (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

While both Sekiro and Ghost of Tsushima feature a fictional narrative, they do adhere to the iconography and history of Japan and its culture. From architecture to NPCs, to the open world itself, every feature in the games is meticulously crafted to deliver an immersive samurai/shinobi fantasy that stays true to their source material, and Japan's rich history as well.

Differences between Sekiro and Ghost of Tsushima

1) Progression system

Ghost of Tsushima's progression system is much more streamlined compared to Sekiro's (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

While the combat systems of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Ghost of Tsushima are quite identical to one another, the progression system isn't. Sekrio follows a somewhat similar approach to FromSoftware's previous titles, albeit barring the traditional leveling system.

Sucker Punch's title, on the other hand, follows a more linear and traditional approach, akin to games like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn.

2) Difficulty

Sekiro features some of the most challenging bosses FromSoftware ever created (Image via FromSoftware)

The difficulty is one of the biggest differentiating factors between Sucker Punch's open-world samurai game and FromSoftware's shinobi fantasy. Sekiro, much like any other FromSoftware game doesn't have any difficulty presets to choose from, and is incredibly challenging with its combat system featuring a very high skill ceiling.

Sekiro requires you to master its combat system in order to progress through the story. The bosses here, in traditional FromSoftware fashion are relentless and punish even the tiniest of mistakes during combat.

In contrast to this, Ghost of Tsushima is incredibly accessible, with multiple difficulty options, and even a story mode.

3) Fantastical elements

Sekiro delves more into the fantastical side of Japanese history as well as its mythology (Image via FromSoftware)

Sekiro starts fairly grounded, with the combat system, enemies, and bosses all being humanoid and using attacks that don't generally defy the laws of real-world physics. However, as you progress through the story, the game takes a turn towards a more mystical realm, tapping into Japanese folklore and mythology for its bosses and even NPCs.

Ghost of Tsushima on the other hand, is a grounded experience, with very few fantastical elements, often explained as being a dream sequence.