Sentinels accused of cheating at Halo Infinite Championship Series Qualifier

Sentinels cheating drama at Halo Championship Series (Image by Sportskeeda)
Amlan "M4DM4N" Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Dec 13, 2021 03:50 AM IST
Feature

The Halo Championship Series has gotten itself a lot of attention as the esports scene received some wild news after the two-time Halo World Championship winning team, Sentinels, was accused of cheating during qualifiers.

Sentinels, a North American esports organization, is well-known for having two world-renowned professional rosters for both Valorant and Halo. However, Sentinels’ Halo professional squad seemed to have a cheater among them, which has given rise to utter disgust from the entire North American community.

When a well-known player with a large number of fans is caught cheating, it is natural for those admirers to lose faith in them. The same has happened to Mathew “Royal2” Fiorante from Sentinels’ Halo pro team.

What happened with Sentinels during Halo Infinite Championship Series?

YET MORE DEVELOPMENTS!Snakebite announces that Sentinels will NOT be attending Raleigh after the ruling! Thus, the previously top seeded team is now out! Here is the VOD, thanks to all who have shared this with us!clips.twitch.tv/WealthySuccess…

The news of Sentinels being accused of cheating at a Halo Infinite tournament came as a huge shock to the player base. Eric “Snip3down” Wrona got the players an in-depth explanation of what had happened during the tournament. He explained that Sentinels was using a software called Goefilter.

Player Mathew “Royal2” Fiorante from Sentinels was found using Geofilters during the Halo Championship Series, which gave him an unfair advantage by making his ping better than everyone else.

//🚨Snip3down explains on stream the ‘cheating accusations’ brought towards Royal2 & SENAccording to him, Royal2 has been “Geofiltering” which forces a certain server. He explains in depth here- https://t.co/TTt8CAR8VC

When OpTic Gaming and other teams called for an investigation on Sentinel’s weird behavior, Royal2 deleted all the clips from his last stream, which seemingly had evidence to prove his guilt. That's why players from other teams decided not to play against the top-seeded Sentinels in the HCS or Halo Championship Series, until a proper investigation was done.

According to LethuL Sentinels is NOT going to the Halo Raleigh LAN… god dang https://t.co/AB89OHigmk

However, later on, when a deep investigation was made by HCS authorities on the conduct of the professional player, it was confirmed that he indeed used Geofiltering. As a result, Sentinels were taken out of the Halo Championship Series and that fact was confirmed by LethuL from Sentinels, who quoted on Twitter by saying,

“We are 100% not going”

Currently, Sentinel’s Halo roster is receiving a lot of backlash because of Royal2’s unexpected actions and has gotten a lot of comments from various esports celebrities including Pengu, the former G2 Rainbow Six Siege player.

@Pznguin @HCS Best player = cheat with limited punishment ? Maybe the person shouldn’t cheat if he is that good 😂 laughable honestly
Breaking: effective immediately Sentinels member Royal2 has been temporarily suspended from Halo HCS until January 28th, 2022 for Geofiltering in HCS competition https://t.co/kAhdgGY94g

Royal2 has been temporarily banned from the Halo Championship Series until January 28, 2022 due to his use of Geofiltering software. Which directly translates to the fact that the team will not be getting a place in Raleigh until Royal2's ban is lifted.

@HaloHubGG @Tashi343i I think they are legit tbh but who knows, I heard it was geofiltering but what? Royal geofiltered on LAN for the past decade to be top player??. Who knows if it was intentional or not but all of sentinels team seem to be against the ruling but it could be guilt idk undecided

Even though many players believe that the actions taken against Royal2 were justified, however, a part of the community believes that the actions taken against him were too abrupt.

@SpartanCyana This page also offered to do a write up and get a third party to analyse the ISP stuff because some gaming routers have built in geo filters from what I’ve seen this in no way proves that anyone has cheated especially if 343 has only looked from their end and not the ISP itself

These players or fans also seem to believe that 343 jumped to conclusions pretty quickly, but it is just another wild theory to begin with.

Edited by R. Elahi
