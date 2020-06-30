Sevou’s Top 5 secrets on how to become a successful PUBG Mobile YouTuber

Sevou reveals some secrets and tips to become a successful content creator on Youtube.

Sevou is a popular PUBG Mobile content creator from Sweden. He's the younger brother of Levinho.

Sevou, the one and only Spoidermon, Top 5 secrets on becoming a successful gaming YouTuber

My name is Sevou, the one and only Spoidermon, and I started my gaming career after witnessing my brother Levinho’s success on YouTube.

I uploaded my first video on YouTube on November 9th in 2018 and have since then attained more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube and Instagram. For the first time ever, I will reveal the secrets behind my YouTube success in this article.

How to become a successful PUBG Mobile Youtuber

#5 Collaborate with similar channels! Try to get in contact with other content creators in the same genre as your content, PUBG Mobile, in my case. That way, you will not only reach out to your own followers but also your partner’s followers.

You should not expect to collaborate with a channel of 1M subscribers when you have only 1k subscribers. Because at the end of the day everyone wants to earn something. Find a channel with the same channel size as yours so that you have something to offer as well.

Collaboration between Sevou, Levinho, Sc0ut and GodNixon

#4 Choose your content wisely! Do you want to make professional videos where you show the world how great of a player you are or do you want to make entertaining videos for people to enjoy? In my opinion, it is good to choose one of them and stick to it. You can also combine these two, if that’s your style, as long as you stick to it and always make the content of that kind.

#3 Upload regularly! I recommend to upload videos daily, but if you can’t do it, I suggest every two days. Make a schedule, stick to it and upload at the same time so that your followers know when to expect a new video.

#2 Watch time is super important! Many people believe that subscribers and views are the two main ingredients to a successful channel, but the truth is that watch time is way more important. If people watch your video for a long period of time, the YouTube algorithm will notice that there is something interesting about your video. It will be recommended the video to more people. Your videos should be at least 10 minutes long and preferably less than 20 minutes.

Watch time more important than views

#1 Thumbnails and titles sell the video! You could have the best content on YouTube but still, reach out to very few people. Thumbnails and titles are what sell the video, what makes people give your video a chance. Think of your video as a movie, the thumbnail is the poster. The purpose of the thumbnail is to tell your video’s story in a picture, so it can be good to exaggerate it a little to show what you want to be seen.

You should never fake a thumbnail and include stuff that are not in the video. That will not only make you followers question your trustworthiness but also decrease your watch time.

An example of a good and simple thumbnail