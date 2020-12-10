"She puts on a good housewife act": Twitch streamer compares Pokimane and Amouranth

During a recent stream, Twitch streamer Erica ended up comparing Pokimane and Amouranth in a rather obscene manner.

The streamer was looking at a YouTube video of Twitch fails and compilations while engaging with her viewers. In the video, Amouranth was said to be aware of the commonly stated fact that s*x sells, while Pokimane was said to be different.

However, Erica went ahead and explained to her viewers how exactly the two streamers are different. She called Pokimane naive, and went on to imitate the two streamers.

She imitated Amouranth by doing sit-ups rather suggestively, and went on to say that everyone sells “s*x,” even if some like Pokimane might pretend to be “naive.”

Twitch streamer Erica compares Pokimane and Amouranth, says that both want to sell “s*x”

Erica “Erica” Alexis is a Twitch streamer who plays/streams a bunch of different games. These include Fortnite, Among Us, Valorant, and many more. However, most of her streams are of the “Just chatting” genre, where she spends hours engaging with her viewers and looking at other creators’ content.

Currently, Erica has around 43.2 k followers on Twitch along with a further 14k followers on Instagram. In a recent “Just chatting” stream, Erica was watching a recent “Top Kek” video titled “Best Twitch Fails Compilation #77 ( Sodapoppin, Lirik... )” along with her viewers.

The video had a Twitch streamer making fun of Pokimane by comparing her to Amouranth. It was claimed that while Amouranth is well aware that “s*x” sells on social media, while Pokimane is not, and appears a bit too naïve.

In response, Erica was in total agreement, and said that this does not mean both the streamers in question do not want to “sell s*x.” Speaking about Pokimane, she said the following.

“I feel like she acts more innocent about it, like she definitely puts on this goody housewife act. No, you guys don’t see it?”

With some of her chat seemingly not agreeing with Erica’s conclusions, she got up and said that maybe people need a visual example.

The streamer went ahead and did sit-ups in a rather obscene way to imitate Amouranth. Afterwards, she pretended to drop a pencil and imitated Pokimane to let her viewers know what she meant.

Of course, the imitations might not have been too on point, as quite a few people were not convinced with Erica’s observations about her two fellow female streamers.