Sheltered is free to download on Epic Games Store this week

As part of Epic Game Store’s free weekly game offering, Sheltered is next on the list. The post-apocalyptic survival management game will be up for grabs from 8.00 a.m. PDT / 5.00 p.m. BST / 8.30 p.m. IST on Thursday, September 9.

Sheltered was released on March 25, 2016. The gritty survival management indie game will surely remind mobile gamers of Fallout Shelter.

Suffice to say, Sheltered is not among the most popular games to be given away for free on Epic Games Store. However, Sheltered is surely a great addition to the game library as it really delivers the niche it was designed for.

Sheltered free on Epic Games Store: What is the game about?

Sheltered is a deep, emotional survival management game. Players take on the role of protecting four family members who have found their way to a deserted shelter following a global apocalypse.

Sheltered does not offer a weaved narrative; rather, it lets players make choices and weave their own story and depends on the emergent gameplay. The visually simplistic game enables the player’s imagination to take over.

Within its minimalistic approach on the surface, Sheltered is a complex game underneath. It has two modes: Surrounded and Stasis.

The Surrounded mode kickstarts the player with a perfectly stable and complete shelter. The objective in this mode is to fend off a group of attackers, which sort of works like a horde mode.

The Stasis mode, on the other hand, has the objective of escaping the planet by building a rocket after the family has been put to cryo-sleep for 60 years from the time of the apocalypse.

Altogether, the moment-to-moment gameplay of Sheltered will also remind players of 11 Bit Studio’s This War of Mine, where the backdrop is a war-torn city rather than a post-apocalyptic world.

How to claim Sheltered from Epic Games Store?

Users have to first register an Epic Games account or log in to their already existing account. Two-factor authentication needs to be enabled in order to claim free games. Next, users need to navigate to the Epic Games Store page and add the free game to their library.

Downloading the Epic Games Launcher client is not mandatory. However, it must be downloaded in order to play the game from the library.

Edited by Ashish Yadav