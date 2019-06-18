×
Shenmue III studio "assessing the situation" regarding Epic Store exclusivity

Kevin C. Sullivan
News
6   //    18 Jun 2019, 01:17 IST

Shenmue 3
Shenmue 3

PC gamers who use Steam as their platform of choice, and have been waiting for what seems like decades for the release of Shenmue III, got a bit of bad news at E3 this year. The game's developer, Ys Net, announced during the trade show that, despite what they promised in their Kickstarter fundraiser back in 2015, the game would be exclusive on the PC to Epic Game Store. To quote Douglas Adams, "this has made a lot of people very angry and is widely regarded to be a bad move."

Well, fortunately, the studio wants everybody to know that they are taking these concerned seriously and are "[assessing] the situation" (h/t GameSpot).

"We want to make sure that the Backers are aware that we are listening to their concerns," the developers posted on the game's Kickstarter page. Since the studio was busy at E3 showing off the game to attendees, they "need[ed] to get back to our respective offices" and that they would commit to "find[ing] a way forward to justify the trust you placed in us."

As it stands, the game is listed to be a timed exclusive for the Epic Store, which means if you want to play it on PC, that will be the only place to buy it for at least 12 months. In the original Kickstarter effort, however, the game was originally promised to also be available on Steam. The Epic Store announcement has even caused a number of backers to request refunds. 69,000 people contributed to the fundraiser, which raised over $6 million.

Now, what this means for gamers has yet to be seen. While Ys Net (and publisher Deep Silver) certainly want to appease their fanbase, they also, more than likely, want to stay in the good graces of Epic. Now that E3 has ended, we'll have to wait and see what solution, if any, they come up with.

In the meantime, Shenmue III slated for release on November 19th for PC (obviously) and PlayStation 4.

PlayStation 4 (PS4)
