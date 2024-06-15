Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance World of Shadows Guide: Compendium, Fusion, Apotheosis, and more

The World of Shadows in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance is a fascinating location that enables you to fuse demons with the help of Sophia, the realm's ruler. The area's operation is akin to that of the Cathedral of Shadows from earlier games of the series. Players will be able to avail some general services from the realm ruler which functions as the core part of SMT5 Vengeance.

The World of Shadows can be a rather confusing place for beginners as it houses various core aspects of the game and players will end up spending lots of time here. Therefore in this article, we shall take a look at various aspects of World of Shadows like Compendium, Fusion, Apotheosis, and more.

Demon Fusion in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance World of Shadows

Demon Fusion screen in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance (Image via Atlus)

Unlocking Demon Fusion

Your first Abscess encounter after visiting Da'at Minato is what will unlock Demon Fusion at the World of Shadows in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance. A few hours into your playthrough will be enough to come across this enormous red entity. As you get closer, it will spawn demons, slowing your progress.

Your core objective is to approach and strike it with the Nahobino's sword. Once you defeat it, an encounter will begin, and you will have gained access to a new location and several new Miracles. Sophia will let you know that the Demon Compendium and Dyad Fusion are now available in the World of Shadows.

All types of Demon Fusion

All the different Demon Fusions in World of Shadows (Image via Atlus)

These are all the types of Fusion found in World of Shadows in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance.

1) Dyad Fusion - In this simplest type of fusion where you may join two of your party's demons to obtain a new one. The level of the generated demon will increase in direct proportion to the level of the demons employed in the fusion. The race of the demons that are fused, dictates the race of the produced demon. A point of note is that some demons do not produce fusions.

2) Dyad Compendium Fusion - You can fuse a demon from your party with a demon from your Registered Compendium in this improved version of the Dyad Fusion. It will display every possible outcome and combination that the basic Dyad Fusion does not offer.

3) Reverse Fusion - In this Fusion, you choose the resulting demon first rather than manually selecting two demons from your party and the game will then present you with a list of combinations that will result in the monster you have chosen. Do bear in mind, though, that the list will only include the demons in your party.

4) Reverse Compendium Fusion - An improved Reverse Fusion that provides you with a list of all the demons you can fuse with those in your party and the compendium. It's a long list that will lead to new opportunities for fusion. This serves to be the most essential Fusion when in the SMT 5 Vengeance's mid-game.

5) Special Fusion - SMT5 Vengeance uses special fusions to fuse extremely strong demons. As you finish more missions and side tasks, these fusions will become available. These demons require three or four other demons to create, and they have a set fusion path. To create them, you can use demons from the compendium as well as your party.

A point to note is that unique situations can occur where fusion will result in a demon that is completely unrelated to the fusion demons. These are called Fusion Accidents. The Hare of Inaba, for instance, is one such demon that can be obtained via a Fusion Accident.

Compendium in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance World of Shadows

Demon Compendium in World of Shadows menu (Image via Atlus)

The first Abscess will unlock Compendium in World of Shadows in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance. Demon Compendium is a grimoire that records every demon you have collected up to that moment as they automatically get added to it. These could be demons you have obtained via negotiations or fusion.

Note that you will have to re-register demons when you begin to level them up and unlock more skills. You can do this by overwriting their old save and replacing it with the updated stats using the "Register to Compendium" setting. Doing this frequently will keep your demon stats updated since upon summoning, only the most recent saved stat will appear.

It is recommended that you exercise caution when re-registering demons since it is easy to accidentally replace updated high-level demons with base-level ones that were acquired later in the game All forms of demon summoning in the Compendium, even for fusions, will require Macca, which will be directly proportional to its level and stat.

Apotheosis in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance World of Shadows

Miracles

Awakening Miracles in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance (Image via Atlus)

Miracles in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance's World of Shadows are skills you can acquire with Glory. It can essentially be described as the "means to change the reasons of the world as the Nahobino wills it". It includes expanding the skill slots available to Nahobino and the demons. It also includes raising the number of total demons you can store in reserve. The different types of Miracles are:

Supremacy: Affects battle sequences and negotiation dialogues.

Doctrine: These offer some advantages during demon fusion and when purchasing from Gustave.

Awakening: Affects the growth and stats of demons.

Cosmos: These affect Nahobino's skill potential.

By eliminating Abscess, you will be able to access new Miracles similar to Demon Fusion and Compendium. To unlock more Miracles, players must beat more Abscess. However, you will need to use Glory to access the Miracles, which in turn is a resource that can be obtained by either engaging with an Amalgam or by gathering Miman for Gustave.

Essence Fusion

The Hare of Inaba, which is an Accidental Fusion in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance (Image via Atlus)

All that Essence Fusion does in World of Shadows of Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance, is teach a demon or the Nahobino a new skill from an Essence (A demon's essence is a duplicate of its astral form that holds all of the demon's unique abilities). These can be obtained after leveling up demons, interacting with points of interest, interacting with demons in the Demon Haunts, and so on.

That said, keep in mind that you won't be able to transfer Unique skills during Essence Fusion. There will also be limitations on how many skills you can transfer. By obtaining the Art of Essence Miracle, you will be able to access more transfer spaces.

